TWIN FALLS — As school started today in the Twin Falls School District, some children may have noticed new faces in their classrooms.
Here’s a list of recent school employee hires and resignations, as included in July 25 and Aug. 6 school board packets:
New certified employees (2018-19)
- Brannon Harmer, English teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
- Julie Blick, third-grade teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Sandra Nordquist, third-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Amanda Scott, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School
- Jeri Henley, business teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
- Sarah Spafford, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School
Certified release of contract
- Lynn Rice, counselor at Harrison Elementary School
- David Slotten, physical education/health teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
New classified employees (2018-19)
- Randalyn Hauser, attendance secretary at Canyon Ridge High School
- Peter Hillman, college and career adviser at Twin Falls High School
- Jazmin Sedano, secretary at Bickel Elementary School
- Jules Isaacs, college and career adviser at Canyon Ridge High School
- Carleen Thomas, cashier at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Wendy Maughan, cook at Rock Creek Elementary School
- Meredith Scott, special education paraeducator at Pillar Falls Elementary School
- Faith McDonald, elementary library technician at Bickel Elementary School
Classified resignations
- Libertad Kahin, migrant community coordinator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Christy Wheeler, special education paraeducator at Pillar Falls Elementary School
- Kristen Pryde, special education paraeducator at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Lori Werle, special education paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Tracy Quinn, paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
- Janet Williams, paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Vesna Vrebac, custodian at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Kari Eskelsen, cook at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Michelle McFarland, computer lab assistant at Magic Valley High School
- Nikki Bohrn, playground aide at Morningside Elementary School
- Shannon Hyde, paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
- Staci Bohrn, playground aide at Morningside Elementary School
- Brittany Klop, ERC paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
Extracurricular employees
- Cassandra Merkley, assistant volleyball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Rodrigo De La Cruz, girls soccer coach at South Hills Middle School
- Aly Sauer, freshman volleyball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Derek Miller, boys soccer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Ruben Cortez, junior varsity boys soccer coach at Twin Falls High School
- Sean Spagnolo, head varsity wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Mike Ridgeway, head golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Jennifer Henderson, volleyball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Abbe Gumeson, volleyball coach at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Extracurricular resignations
- Nathan Staker, head wrestling coach at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- David Slotten, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Jay Bryan, eighth-grade football coach at South Hills Middle School
- Patti Tucker, districtwide science department head
- Connor Edwards, girls assistant junior varsity soccer coach at Twin Falls High School
- Derek Miller, boys soccer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
Student teacher requests
Bryce Frandsen, health and/or history at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School or Robert Stuart Middle School. Cooperating teacher to be determined. August through December. University of Phoenix student.
