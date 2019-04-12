TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District employees are already planning for next school year, including resignations and retirements.
Here’s a list of changes, as included in the March and April Twin Falls school board packets:
New certified employees (2018-19 or 2019-20)
- Nicole Mix, first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
- Kara Wheeler, school nurse
- Shelby Densley, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Susanna Terry, music teacher at Harrison Elementary School
Certified retirements (2019-20)
- Rhonda Slagel-Sao, English language learner teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
- Laura Corder, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Certified resignations (2019-20)
- Sean Spagnolo, math teacher at Magic Valley High School
- Janneece Sailors, second-grade teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Kimberly Meuchel, fifth-grade teacher at Harrison Elementary School
- Katrina Nielsen, first-grade teacher at Bickel Elementary School
- Jennifer Harwick, second-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School
New classified employees (2018-19)
- Andrew Jones, behavior paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
- Anjhanette Cude, passroom at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Maria Ayala, paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Cecilee Tureman, literacy paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Pamela Christiansen, title paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Mikhael Presher, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
New classified employee (2019-20)
- Cyndia Leon, preschool paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
Classified employee transfer (2018-19)
- Rachel Jensen, payroll specialist at Twin Falls School District office
Classified employee transfers (2019-20)
- Rebecca Austin, administrative assistant to the associate superintendent at Twin Falls School District office
- Marilu Brewster, secretary at Rock Creek Elementary School
Classified resignations (2018-19)
- Kimberly McClure, kitchen manager at Lincoln Elementary School
- Cody Smith, crossing guard at Lincoln Elementary School
- Keira Newby, paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
Classified resignations (2019-20)
- James Ellington, safety and security aide at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Kiauna Huber, paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
- Latham Clayton, online coordinator at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Dylan Huffaker, ERC paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
Classified retirement
- JoAnn Gemar, at-risk coordinator for the Twin Falls School District
Extracurricular employees (2018-19)
- Nolan Amundson, interim head baseball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Gene Voss, junior varsity assistant baseball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Jessica Campbell, drama stipend at Magic Valley High School
- Stefani Zimmerman, assistant softball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Victoria Watkins, track coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
Extracurricular employee (2019-20)
- Kiauna Huber, cheer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
Extracurricular resignations (2018-19)
- Tim Stadelmeir, head baseball coach at Twin Falls High School
Extracurricular resignations (2019-20)
- Amanda Alger, head cheer coach at Twin Falls High School
- Jeremy Belliston, student council adviser at Canyon Ridge High School
- Dylan Huffaker, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Shaun Walker, assistant boys basketball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Brittney Chandler, head dance coach at Twin Falls High School
- Savana Horrocks, assistant dance coach at Twin Falls High School
- Sheli Hulet, second-grade team leader at districtwide
- Kimberly Ruiz, first-grade team leader at districtwide
- Sean Spagnolo, head wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Sean Spagnolo, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Sean Spagnolo, department head in math at districtwide
