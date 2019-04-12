{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District employees are already planning for next school year, including resignations and retirements.

Here’s a list of changes, as included in the March and April Twin Falls school board packets:

New certified employees (2018-19 or 2019-20)

  • Nicole Mix, first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Kara Wheeler, school nurse
  • Shelby Densley, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Susanna Terry, music teacher at Harrison Elementary School

Certified retirements (2019-20)

  • Rhonda Slagel-Sao, English language learner teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Laura Corder, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Certified resignations (2019-20)

  • Sean Spagnolo, math teacher at Magic Valley High School
  • Janneece Sailors, second-grade teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Kimberly Meuchel, fifth-grade teacher at Harrison Elementary School
  • Katrina Nielsen, first-grade teacher at Bickel Elementary School
  • Jennifer Harwick, second-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School

New classified employees (2018-19)

  • Andrew Jones, behavior paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Anjhanette Cude, passroom at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Maria Ayala, paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Cecilee Tureman, literacy paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Pamela Christiansen, title paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Mikhael Presher, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School

New classified employee (2019-20)

  • Cyndia Leon, preschool paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School

Classified employee transfer (2018-19)

  • Rachel Jensen, payroll specialist at Twin Falls School District office

Classified employee transfers (2019-20)

  • Rebecca Austin, administrative assistant to the associate superintendent at Twin Falls School District office
  • Marilu Brewster, secretary at Rock Creek Elementary School

Classified resignations (2018-19)

  • Kimberly McClure, kitchen manager at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Cody Smith, crossing guard at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Keira Newby, paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School

Classified resignations (2019-20)

  • James Ellington, safety and security aide at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Kiauna Huber, paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
  • Latham Clayton, online coordinator at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Dylan Huffaker, ERC paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School

Classified retirement

  • JoAnn Gemar, at-risk coordinator for the Twin Falls School District

Extracurricular employees (2018-19)

  • Nolan Amundson, interim head baseball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Gene Voss, junior varsity assistant baseball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Jessica Campbell, drama stipend at Magic Valley High School
  • Stefani Zimmerman, assistant softball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Victoria Watkins, track coach at Robert Stuart Middle School

Extracurricular employee (2019-20)

  • Kiauna Huber, cheer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School

Extracurricular resignations (2018-19)

  • Tim Stadelmeir, head baseball coach at Twin Falls High School

Extracurricular resignations (2019-20)

  • Amanda Alger, head cheer coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Jeremy Belliston, student council adviser at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Dylan Huffaker, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Shaun Walker, assistant boys basketball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Brittney Chandler, head dance coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Savana Horrocks, assistant dance coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Sheli Hulet, second-grade team leader at districtwide
  • Kimberly Ruiz, first-grade team leader at districtwide
  • Sean Spagnolo, head wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Sean Spagnolo, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Sean Spagnolo, department head in math at districtwide
