TWIN FALLS — Most of the new school hires this time of year are coaches, paraprofessionals and child nutrition staff.
Here’s a list of who’s coming and going, as listed in school board agendas Feb. 11 in Twin Falls, Jan. 22 in Jerome, Jan. 21 in Buhl and Feb. 12 in Gooding:
Twin Falls
New certified employees
- Weston Smith, art teacher at Canyon Ridge High School (2018-19 school year)
- Janet Peacock, social studies teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School (2019-20 school year)
Certified retirements (2019-20)
- Marsha Dickinson, music teacher at Harrison Elementary School
- Debbie Mason, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Certified resignation (2019-20)
- Jocelyn Stephenson, family and consumer science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
New classified employees (2018-19)
- Morgan Butler, special education paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
- Melissa Shutman, English as a second language paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
- Mireira Munoz-Venegas, migrant paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School, Robert Stuart Middle School and South Hills Middle School
- Janis Hobde, special education paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
- Caleigh Fallow, playground aide at Rock Creek Elementary School
Classified transfer (2018-19)
- Daniel Ault, behavior paraeducator at Bickel Elementary School
Classified resignations
- LaDora Owens, tray washer at Oregon Trail Elementary School (2018-19)
- Kathy Diamond, administrative assistant at district office (2018-19)
- Lynnette Tubbs, passroom assistant at I.B. Perrine Elementary School (2018-19)
- Becky Rigdon, Title paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School (2018-19)
- Cyndia Leon, preschool paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School (2019-20)
- Justine Johnson, crossing guard at Rock Creek Elementary School (2019-20)
Extracurricular employees
- Michael Ramey, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School
- Jeffrey Bowman, assistant golf coach at Twin Falls High School
- Michael Sato, assistant tennis coach at Twin Falls High School
- Lisa Douglas, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School
Extracurricular resignations
- JJ Stagge, head soccer coach at Twin Falls High School (2019-20)
- Sarah Thornborrow, track coach at South Hills Middle School (2018-19)
Jerome
Resignations
- Kandise Barnes, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School
- Jennifer Hansen, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
- Catherine Leedom, special education paraprofessional at Jerome High School
- Brandon Robinson, assistant wrestling coach at Jerome High School (2018-19)
- Kevin Fernandez, seventh-grade football coach at Jerome Middle School (2019-20)
- Kevin Fernandez, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School (2019-20)
New hires
- Gabrielle Bolich, kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
- Megan Hinojos, assistant softball coach at Jerome High School
- Karly Hudelson, assistant softball coach at Jerome High School
- Hilda Mendoza, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School
Buhl
New hire
- Jessica Dye, food service worker
Resignation
- Steven Brown, custodian
Gooding
New hires
- Travis Russell, physical education at Gooding High School
- Codie Martin, baseball at Gooding High School
- Larry Green, junior varsity baseball at Gooding High School
- Megan Durham, junior varsity softball
- Joey Zubizarreta and Logan Briggs, golf head coaches
- Elexis Bell, special education one-to-one paraeducator
- Ronnie Metcalf and Samantha Knittle. track at Gooding Middle School
- Kent Seifert, Mandy Stockham and Joseba Zatica, track at Gooding High School
- Joyce Sage, tennis
- Cendray Byland and Lucy Stapp, split stipend for tennis
- Shawn Patterson and Samantha Adkinson, softball
- John Cook and Chad Huddleston, volunteer softball
- Bill Balch, volunteer baseball
Resignations
- Connie Shull, counselor at Gooding High School
- Teresa Fredell, Gooding Middle School
- Barbara Sorensen, music at Gooding Elementary School
- Chris Thompson, teacher at Gooding High School
- Anthony Croasmun, social studies at Gooding Middle School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.