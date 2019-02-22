Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert Stuart Middle School

Robert Stuart Middle School Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Most of the new school hires this time of year are coaches, paraprofessionals and child nutrition staff.

Here’s a list of who’s coming and going, as listed in school board agendas Feb. 11 in Twin Falls, Jan. 22 in Jerome, Jan. 21 in Buhl and Feb. 12 in Gooding:

Twin Falls

New certified employees

  • Weston Smith, art teacher at Canyon Ridge High School (2018-19 school year)
  • Janet Peacock, social studies teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School (2019-20 school year)

Certified retirements (2019-20)

  • Marsha Dickinson, music teacher at Harrison Elementary School
  • Debbie Mason, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Certified resignation (2019-20)

  • Jocelyn Stephenson, family and consumer science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

New classified employees (2018-19)

  • Morgan Butler, special education paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
  • Melissa Shutman, English as a second language paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
  • Mireira Munoz-Venegas, migrant paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School, Robert Stuart Middle School and South Hills Middle School
  • Janis Hobde, special education paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
  • Caleigh Fallow, playground aide at Rock Creek Elementary School

Classified transfer (2018-19)

  • Daniel Ault, behavior paraeducator at Bickel Elementary School

Classified resignations

  • LaDora Owens, tray washer at Oregon Trail Elementary School (2018-19)
  • Kathy Diamond, administrative assistant at district office (2018-19)
  • Lynnette Tubbs, passroom assistant at I.B. Perrine Elementary School (2018-19)
  • Becky Rigdon, Title paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School (2018-19)
  • Cyndia Leon, preschool paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School (2019-20)
  • Justine Johnson, crossing guard at Rock Creek Elementary School (2019-20)

Extracurricular employees

  • Michael Ramey, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Jeffrey Bowman, assistant golf coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Michael Sato, assistant tennis coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Lisa Douglas, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School

Extracurricular resignations

  • JJ Stagge, head soccer coach at Twin Falls High School (2019-20)
  • Sarah Thornborrow, track coach at South Hills Middle School (2018-19)

Jerome

Resignations

  • Kandise Barnes, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School
  • Jennifer Hansen, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
  • Catherine Leedom, special education paraprofessional at Jerome High School
  • Brandon Robinson, assistant wrestling coach at Jerome High School (2018-19)
  • Kevin Fernandez, seventh-grade football coach at Jerome Middle School (2019-20)
  • Kevin Fernandez, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School (2019-20)

New hires

  • Gabrielle Bolich, kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Megan Hinojos, assistant softball coach at Jerome High School
  • Karly Hudelson, assistant softball coach at Jerome High School
  • Hilda Mendoza, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School

Buhl

New hire

  • Jessica Dye, food service worker

Resignation

  • Steven Brown, custodian

Gooding

New hires

  • Travis Russell, physical education at Gooding High School
  • Codie Martin, baseball at Gooding High School
  • Larry Green, junior varsity baseball at Gooding High School
  • Megan Durham, junior varsity softball
  • Joey Zubizarreta and Logan Briggs, golf head coaches
  • Elexis Bell, special education one-to-one paraeducator
  • Ronnie Metcalf and Samantha Knittle. track at Gooding Middle School
  • Kent Seifert, Mandy Stockham and Joseba Zatica, track at Gooding High School
  • Joyce Sage, tennis
  • Cendray Byland and Lucy Stapp, split stipend for tennis
  • Shawn Patterson and Samantha Adkinson, softball
  • John Cook and Chad Huddleston, volunteer softball
  • Bill Balch, volunteer baseball

Resignations

  • Connie Shull, counselor at Gooding High School
  • Teresa Fredell, Gooding Middle School
  • Barbara Sorensen, music at Gooding Elementary School
  • Chris Thompson, teacher at Gooding High School
  • Anthony Croasmun, social studies at Gooding Middle School
