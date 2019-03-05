Try 3 months for $3
Special needs students

Extended Resource Teacher Sasha Anderson works with students in the extended school year program Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Proposed cuts to federal Medicaid reimbursements for services for special needs children could affect local school district's budgets.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — With three months left to go this school year, more employees are starting to put in resignations — or are getting hired — for next school year.

Here’s a list of changes, as included in Feb. 26 Jerome and Feb. 27 Twin Falls school board packets:

Twin Falls

New certified employee (2018-19)

  • Jessica Campbell, English teacher at Magic Valley High School

Certified retirement (2019-20)

  • Susan Martens, second-grade teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School

Certified resignations

  • Corina Monoran, English teacher at Magic Valley High School (2018-19)
  • Julia Hiner, extended resource room teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School (2019-20)

New classified employees (2018-19)

  • John Cameron, safety and security aide at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Kiauna Huber, special education paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
  • Jerelyn Duttlinger, playground aide at Bickel Elementary School

Classified resignations (2018-19 school year)

  • Ashleigh Michaud, paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Lisbeth Henry, paraeductor at Robert Stuart Middle School

Extracurricular employees

  • Martin Grindstaff, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Sasha Anderson, assistant tennis coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Brian Ayers, softball coach at Twin Falls High School

Extracurricular resignation (2019-20)

  • Corinne Starley, junior varsity assistant volleyball coach at Twin Falls High School

Jerome

Retirement

  • Valinda Garman, child nutrition cook at Jerome High School

Resignation (2018-19 school year)

  • Jessica Slim, custodian at Jerome High School

Resignations (2019-20 school year)

  • Christopher Gibson, director of technology for the Jerome School District
  • Janilee Miller, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School
  • Felipe Navarro Alvarez, third-grade dual language immersion Spanish teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Gary Elsensohn, football assistant coach at Jerome High School
  • Gary Elsensohn, basketball girls assistant coach at Jerome High School

Transfers (2018-19 school year)

  • Bonnie Walters, child nutrition cook at Horizon Elementary School
  • Shailee Pitts, child nutrition cashier at Horizon Elementary School

Transfer (2019-20 school year)

  • Tyler Wardle, director of technology for the Jerome School District

New hires (2018-19 school year)

  • Shaun Stokesberry, maintenance for the Jerome School District
  • Andrew Purin, assistant golf coach at Jerome High School
  • Kara Montgomery, assistant softball coach at Jerome High School
  • Eric Hopkins, seventh-grade track coach at Jerome Middle School

New hire (2019-20 school year)

  • Armelia Briseno, third-grade dual language immersion Spanish teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
