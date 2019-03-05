JEROME — With three months left to go this school year, more employees are starting to put in resignations — or are getting hired — for next school year.
Here’s a list of changes, as included in Feb. 26 Jerome and Feb. 27 Twin Falls school board packets:
Twin Falls
New certified employee (2018-19)
- Jessica Campbell, English teacher at Magic Valley High School
Certified retirement (2019-20)
- Susan Martens, second-grade teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School
Certified resignations
- Corina Monoran, English teacher at Magic Valley High School (2018-19)
- Julia Hiner, extended resource room teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School (2019-20)
New classified employees (2018-19)
- John Cameron, safety and security aide at Canyon Ridge High School
- Kiauna Huber, special education paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
- Jerelyn Duttlinger, playground aide at Bickel Elementary School
Classified resignations (2018-19 school year)
- Ashleigh Michaud, paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Lisbeth Henry, paraeductor at Robert Stuart Middle School
Extracurricular employees
- Martin Grindstaff, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School
- Sasha Anderson, assistant tennis coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Brian Ayers, softball coach at Twin Falls High School
Extracurricular resignation (2019-20)
- Corinne Starley, junior varsity assistant volleyball coach at Twin Falls High School
Jerome
Retirement
- Valinda Garman, child nutrition cook at Jerome High School
Resignation (2018-19 school year)
- Jessica Slim, custodian at Jerome High School
Resignations (2019-20 school year)
- Christopher Gibson, director of technology for the Jerome School District
- Janilee Miller, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School
- Felipe Navarro Alvarez, third-grade dual language immersion Spanish teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
- Gary Elsensohn, football assistant coach at Jerome High School
- Gary Elsensohn, basketball girls assistant coach at Jerome High School
Transfers (2018-19 school year)
- Bonnie Walters, child nutrition cook at Horizon Elementary School
- Shailee Pitts, child nutrition cashier at Horizon Elementary School
Transfer (2019-20 school year)
- Tyler Wardle, director of technology for the Jerome School District
New hires (2018-19 school year)
- Shaun Stokesberry, maintenance for the Jerome School District
- Andrew Purin, assistant golf coach at Jerome High School
- Kara Montgomery, assistant softball coach at Jerome High School
- Eric Hopkins, seventh-grade track coach at Jerome Middle School
New hire (2019-20 school year)
- Armelia Briseno, third-grade dual language immersion Spanish teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
