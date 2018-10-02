TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls teachers are generally staying put this fall, but non-certified employees are coming and going.
Here’s a list of Twin Falls School District employee hires and departures, as included in a Sept. 26 school board packet:
New certified employees
- Don Hunzeker, psychologist
- Kaylyn Van Ostran, gifted and talented teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Mary Terrell, instructional coach at I.B. Perrine and Harrison elementary schools
Certified retirements
- Kaylyn Van Ostran, gifted and talented teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Iris Hawkins, fourth-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
Certified release of contract
- Jim Branvold, reading teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Classified retirements
- Beverly Pothier, IRC paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
- Paul Suwanrit, custodian at Harrison Elementary School
New classified employees
- Katie Hammer, literacy paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
- Delaney Bergen, ELL paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Chelse Allen, playground aide at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Sydney Leiser, SPED paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Jolinda Newman, crossing guard at Morningside Elementary School
- Julie Sayasounthone, paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Sheri Ollivier, paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Rebecca Tschida, counselor’s office secretary at South Hills Middle School
- Brianna Vermilyea, SPED paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
- Jonalynn Hansen, SPED paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Martha Martinez, migrant liaison at Canyon Ridge High School
- Jonnel Coley, paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Heather Cardinale, playground aide at Pillar Falls Elementary School
Classified transfer
- Gayla Blanton, behavior paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
Classified resignations
- Matthew Rufener, custodian at Twin Falls High School
- Jerelyn Duttlinger, traywasher at Rock Creek Elementary School
- Rebecca Adamon, SPED paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
Extracurricular employees
- Michael Ewaniuk, Magic Valley football assistant commissioner
- Brent Rogers, stipend for school district ELL department head
- Cambria Sorenson, cheer coach at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Antonio Saldivar, seventh-grade girls basketball coach at South Hills Middle School
- Scott Zuercher, stipend for school district science department head
- Sarah Gussenhoven, assistant quiz bowl at Canyon Ridge High School
- Jennifer Schenk, assistant cross country at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Extracurricular resignations
- Mohamed Talaso, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Shane Downs, boys junior varsity assistant soccer coach at Twin Falls High School
- Mike Ridgeway, head golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Brad Mills, junior varsity baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Leah Holloway, assistant track coach at Canyon Ridge High School
