Robert Stuart Middle School
Robert Stuart Middle School Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls teachers are generally staying put this fall, but non-certified employees are coming and going. 

Here’s a list of Twin Falls School District employee hires and departures, as included in a Sept. 26 school board packet:

New certified employees

  • Don Hunzeker, psychologist
  • Kaylyn Van Ostran, gifted and talented teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Mary Terrell, instructional coach at I.B. Perrine and Harrison elementary schools

Certified retirements

  • Kaylyn Van Ostran, gifted and talented teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Iris Hawkins, fourth-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School

Certified release of contract

  • Jim Branvold, reading teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Classified retirements

  • Beverly Pothier, IRC paraeducator at Twin Falls High School
  • Paul Suwanrit, custodian at Harrison Elementary School

New classified employees

  • Katie Hammer, literacy paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
  • Delaney Bergen, ELL paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Chelse Allen, playground aide at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Sydney Leiser, SPED paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Jolinda Newman, crossing guard at Morningside Elementary School
  • Julie Sayasounthone, paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Sheri Ollivier, paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Rebecca Tschida, counselor’s office secretary at South Hills Middle School
  • Brianna Vermilyea, SPED paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
  • Jonalynn Hansen, SPED paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Martha Martinez, migrant liaison at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Jonnel Coley, paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Heather Cardinale, playground aide at Pillar Falls Elementary School

Classified transfer

  • Gayla Blanton, behavior paraeducator at Twin Falls High School

Classified resignations

  • Matthew Rufener, custodian at Twin Falls High School
  • Jerelyn Duttlinger, traywasher at Rock Creek Elementary School
  • Rebecca Adamon, SPED paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School

Extracurricular employees

  • Michael Ewaniuk, Magic Valley football assistant commissioner
  • Brent Rogers, stipend for school district ELL department head
  • Cambria Sorenson, cheer coach at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Antonio Saldivar, seventh-grade girls basketball coach at South Hills Middle School
  • Scott Zuercher, stipend for school district science department head
  • Sarah Gussenhoven, assistant quiz bowl at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Jennifer Schenk, assistant cross country at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Extracurricular resignations

  • Mohamed Talaso, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Shane Downs, boys junior varsity assistant soccer coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Mike Ridgeway, head golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Brad Mills, junior varsity baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Leah Holloway, assistant track coach at Canyon Ridge High School
