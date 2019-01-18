TWIN FALLS — Fewer people are resigning this time of year from the Twin Falls School District, but some are planning for retirement next school year.
Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in a Monday school board packet:
New certified employees (2018-19)
- Jesus De Leon, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School
- CarrieAnne McMurdie, fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
Certified retirements (2019-20)
- Kirt Short, social studies teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Rahnona Bosh, preschool teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary School
Certified release of contract
- Mary Amstutz, art teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
New classified employees (2018-19)
- Keira Newbry, special education paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
- Rhydan Juno, custodian
- Margaret Black, tray washer at Harrison Elementary School
- Yudith Hall, special education paraeducator at Bridge Academy
- Garrett Johnson, custodian at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Andrea Bradshaw, playground aide at Harrison Elementary School
- Jessica Campbell, college and career adviser at Canyon Ridge High School
- Sarah Buechele, paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
- Alexis Boyle, computer lab assistant at Lincoln Elementary School
- Jayleen Lovell, passroom supervisor at Robert Stuart Middle School
Classified retirements (2019-20)
- Shirley Anderson, behavior paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- AnnDee Daniels, payroll specialist at district office
- Carrie Lammers, secretary at Sawtooth Elementary School
Classified resignations (2018-19)
- Nikeysha Wierschem, paraeducator at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Carmen Castillo, migrant liaison at South Hills Middle School
- Claribel Castro, ESL paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
- Alana Beal, Title paraeducator at Bridge Academy
- Amy Hansen, online coordinator at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Teresa Thiemann, behavior paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
- Brianna Vermilyea, paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
- Trevor Hale, safety and security aide at Canyon Ridge High School
Extracurricular employee
- Tyson Giardina, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
Extracurricular resignation
- Heather Shirley, dance coach at Canyon Ridge High School
