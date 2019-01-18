Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert Stuart Middle School

Robert Stuart Middle School Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Fewer people are resigning this time of year from the Twin Falls School District, but some are planning for retirement next school year.

Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in a Monday school board packet:

New certified employees (2018-19)

  • Jesus De Leon, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School
  • CarrieAnne McMurdie, fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School

Certified retirements (2019-20)

  • Kirt Short, social studies teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Rahnona Bosh, preschool teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary School

Certified release of contract

  • Mary Amstutz, art teacher at Canyon Ridge High School

New classified employees (2018-19)

  • Keira Newbry, special education paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
  • Rhydan Juno, custodian
  • Margaret Black, tray washer at Harrison Elementary School
  • Yudith Hall, special education paraeducator at Bridge Academy
  • Garrett Johnson, custodian at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Andrea Bradshaw, playground aide at Harrison Elementary School
  • Jessica Campbell, college and career adviser at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Sarah Buechele, paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
  • Alexis Boyle, computer lab assistant at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Jayleen Lovell, passroom supervisor at Robert Stuart Middle School

Classified retirements (2019-20)

  • Shirley Anderson, behavior paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • AnnDee Daniels, payroll specialist at district office
  • Carrie Lammers, secretary at Sawtooth Elementary School

Classified resignations (2018-19)

  • Nikeysha Wierschem, paraeducator at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Carmen Castillo, migrant liaison at South Hills Middle School
  • Claribel Castro, ESL paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
  • Alana Beal, Title paraeducator at Bridge Academy
  • Amy Hansen, online coordinator at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Teresa Thiemann, behavior paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Brianna Vermilyea, paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
  • Trevor Hale, safety and security aide at Canyon Ridge High School

Extracurricular employee

  • Tyson Giardina, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School

Extracurricular resignation

  • Heather Shirley, dance coach at Canyon Ridge High School
