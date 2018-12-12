Try 1 month for 99¢
Education Report
Lincoln Elementary School sits open Jan. 31 at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Midway through the school year, Twin Falls and Gooding school district employees continue to come and go.

Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in school board packets this week:

Twin Falls

Certified retirement

  • Debbie Mason, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Certified release of contract

  • Stefani Campa-MacFee, social worker
  • Harry Williams, fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School

New classified employees

  • Sarah Schwanke, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Lisbeth Henry, ELL paraeducator at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Nathaniel Atchison, special education paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Kadi McGinnis, special education paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Rebecca Zaugg, cook at Harrison Elementary School
  • Teresa Thiemann, behavior paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Amy Hartwell, special education paraeducator at Robert Stuart Middle School

Transfer

  • Thomas Nava, safety and security aide at Harrison Elementary School

Classified resignations

  • Kinzey Dixon, playground aide at Harrison Elementary School
  • Stacey Swafford, paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Barbara Church, tray washer at Harrison Elementary School
  • Karen Scovel, paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
  • Kathi Jeroue, pass room supervisor at Robert Stuart Middle School

Extracurricular employees

  • Antonio Saldivar, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Victoria Brymer, head tennis coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Justin Pehrson, assistant golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Shana Hoge, head tennis coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Jay Bryan, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Caleb Rundle, assistant junior varsity wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School

Extracurricular resignations

  • Stephanie Perrin, cheer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School — 2018-19
  • Tiffany Moilan, head tennis coach at Canyon Ridge High School — 2018-19
  • Heather Holston, eighth-grade girls track coach at Robert Stuart Middle School — 2018-19
  • Rene Rambur, junior varsity assistant girls soccer coach at Canyon Ridge High School — 2019-20

Gooding

New hire

  • Brock Wilson, volunteer wrestling

Resignation

  • Brenda Kerner, food service
