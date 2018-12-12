TWIN FALLS — Midway through the school year, Twin Falls and Gooding school district employees continue to come and go.
Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in school board packets this week:
Twin Falls
Certified retirement
- Debbie Mason, science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Certified release of contract
- Stefani Campa-MacFee, social worker
- Harry Williams, fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
New classified employees
- Sarah Schwanke, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Lisbeth Henry, ELL paraeducator at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Nathaniel Atchison, special education paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
- Kadi McGinnis, special education paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Rebecca Zaugg, cook at Harrison Elementary School
- Teresa Thiemann, behavior paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
- Amy Hartwell, special education paraeducator at Robert Stuart Middle School
Transfer
- Thomas Nava, safety and security aide at Harrison Elementary School
Classified resignations
- Kinzey Dixon, playground aide at Harrison Elementary School
- Stacey Swafford, paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Barbara Church, tray washer at Harrison Elementary School
- Karen Scovel, paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
- Kathi Jeroue, pass room supervisor at Robert Stuart Middle School
Extracurricular employees
- Antonio Saldivar, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Victoria Brymer, head tennis coach at Twin Falls High School
- Justin Pehrson, assistant golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Shana Hoge, head tennis coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Jay Bryan, assistant track coach at Twin Falls High School
- Caleb Rundle, assistant junior varsity wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School
Extracurricular resignations
- Stephanie Perrin, cheer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School — 2018-19
- Tiffany Moilan, head tennis coach at Canyon Ridge High School — 2018-19
- Heather Holston, eighth-grade girls track coach at Robert Stuart Middle School — 2018-19
- Rene Rambur, junior varsity assistant girls soccer coach at Canyon Ridge High School — 2019-20
Gooding
New hire
- Brock Wilson, volunteer wrestling
Resignation
- Brenda Kerner, food service
