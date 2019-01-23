Try 1 month for 99¢
Stricker Elementary School

KIMBERLY — The Kimberly and Gooding school boards signed off last week on employee hires and resignations.

Here’s a list of changes, as included in school board agendas:

Kimberly

New hires

  • Reagan Gravatt, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
  • Ashlynne Bacon, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School

Resignations/retirements/terminations/leaves

  • Kiz Leppert, speech and debate

Gooding

New hire

  • Rebecca Larsen, track volunteer at Gooding Middle School

Resignations

  • Amy Olsen, physical education at Gooding High School
  • David Norby, head baseball coach
