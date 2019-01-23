KIMBERLY — The Kimberly and Gooding school boards signed off last week on employee hires and resignations.
Here’s a list of changes, as included in school board agendas:
Kimberly
New hires
- Reagan Gravatt, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
- Ashlynne Bacon, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
Resignations/retirements/terminations/leaves
- Kiz Leppert, speech and debate
Gooding
New hire
- Rebecca Larsen, track volunteer at Gooding Middle School
Resignations
- Amy Olsen, physical education at Gooding High School
- David Norby, head baseball coach
