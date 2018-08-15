JEROME — Three Jerome School District employees are leaving, while seven more were recently hired.
Here's a list of employee departures and hires, as listed in a Tuesday school board agenda:
Resignations
- Alma Martinez, custodian at Jerome High School
- Richard Stock, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
- Brad Myers, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
New hires
- Kami Elorrieta, counselor at Jerome High School
- Noemi Vences, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
- Waynett Salone, dance coach at Jerome High School
- Aaron Jackson, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
- Geoffrey Rogers, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
- Cameron Knight, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
- Trever Ostler, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
