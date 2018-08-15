Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jerome High School dedication
JEROME — Three Jerome School District employees are leaving, while seven more were recently hired. 

Here's a list of employee departures and hires, as listed in a Tuesday school board agenda:

Resignations

  • Alma Martinez, custodian at Jerome High School
  • Richard Stock, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
  • Brad Myers, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School

New hires

  • Kami Elorrieta, counselor at Jerome High School
  • Noemi Vences, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
  • Waynett Salone, dance coach at Jerome High School
  • Aaron Jackson, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
  • Geoffrey Rogers, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
  • Cameron Knight, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
  • Trever Ostler, assistant varsity football coach at Jerome High School
