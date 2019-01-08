Try 1 month for 99¢
Filer football finds a rhythm
Buy Now

Filer head coach Rob Anderson talks to his players during practice Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, 2017, in Filer.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Just before Christmas, Magic Valley school boards were still taking care of business like hiring new employees and accepting resignations.

Here’s a list of changes, as included on school board agendas last month:

Jerome

Transfers

  • Deloris Argyle, paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School

Resignations

  • Sarah Wilson, special education paraprofessional at Jerome Middle School

New hires

  • Kandise Barnes, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School
  • Emilee Ann Rose, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School
  • Dana Lage, child nutrition cook at Summit Elementary School
  • Lourdes Padilla, paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Alicin Weaver, paraprofessional at Jerome Middle School

Kimberly

Resignations/retirements/terminations/leaves

  • Julianne Boren, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
  • Morgan Butler, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School

Filer

Resignation

  • Rob Anderson, head football coach at Filer High School

New hire

  • Aaron Rife — alternate authorization (teacher to new)

Buhl

New hires

  • Gina Soto, paraprofessional
  • Spencer Chandler, middle school assistant track coach

Resignation

  • Derrik Brinkman, head girls softball coach
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments