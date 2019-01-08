JEROME — Just before Christmas, Magic Valley school boards were still taking care of business like hiring new employees and accepting resignations.
Here’s a list of changes, as included on school board agendas last month:
Jerome
Transfers
- Deloris Argyle, paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
Resignations
- Sarah Wilson, special education paraprofessional at Jerome Middle School
New hires
- Kandise Barnes, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School
- Emilee Ann Rose, child nutrition cook at Jerome Middle School
- Dana Lage, child nutrition cook at Summit Elementary School
- Lourdes Padilla, paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
- Alicin Weaver, paraprofessional at Jerome Middle School
Kimberly
Resignations/retirements/terminations/leaves
- Julianne Boren, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
- Morgan Butler, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
Filer
Resignation
- Rob Anderson, head football coach at Filer High School
New hire
- Aaron Rife — alternate authorization (teacher to new)
Buhl
New hires
- Gina Soto, paraprofessional
- Spencer Chandler, middle school assistant track coach
Resignation
- Derrik Brinkman, head girls softball coach
