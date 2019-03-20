Try 3 months for $3
Jerome Elementary Schools

Students run back to the school after recess Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at Horizon Elementary School in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Schools are already thinking ahead to next year, hiring new employees and accepting resignations.

Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in recent school board agendas:

Jerome

Transfers (2019-20)

  • Rosa Gonzalez, fourth-grade Spanish dual language immersion at Summit Elementary School
  • Jodi Ostler, fourth-grade English dual language immersion at Summit Elementary School
  • Susan McGinnis, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School

Resignations (2018-19)

  • Cieara Davis, special education paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
  • Bonnie Walters, child nutrition cook at Horizon Elementary School
  • Marcy Ray, child nutrition cook at Summit Elementary School

Resignations (2019-20)

  • Trisha Neudorff, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School
  • Jennifer Lewis, math teacher at Jerome High School
  • Jeremy Munroe, girls basketball head coach at Jerome High School
  • Troy Meier, assistant girls basketball coach at Jerome High School
  • Larry Prigmore, part-time assistant girls basketball coach at Jerome High School

New hires (2019-20)

  • Sean Spagnolo, principal at Jerome School District alternative school
  • John Derr, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School

Kimberly

Hires

  • Mayra Valencia, girls’ soccer coach at Kimberly Middle School
  • Rush’l Niven, PK paraprofessional
  • Monica Pryor, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
  • Bryce Frandsen, teacher at Stricker Elementary School

Resignation/retirements/terminations/leave

  • Reagan Gravatt, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
  • Aspen Bacon, PK paraprofessional
  • Loy Ann Bell, bus driver
  • Jennifer Walter, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
  • Sky Alexander, paraprofessional at Kimberly Elementary School

Gooding

New hires

  • Jesse Balch, volunteer baseball
  • David Norby, volunteer baseball
  • Elios Arias, volunteer coach at Gooding Middle School
  • Robert Anderson, volunteer tennis
  • Anthony Croasmun, teacher at Gooding Middle School

Filer

Resignation

  • Tes Fields, fourth-grade teacher at Filer Intermediate School

Hiring of staff

  • Kimberly Meuchel-Gailey, English teacher at Filer Middle School
  • English teacher at Filer High School
  • Fourth-grade teacher at Filer Intermediate School

Buhl

New hire

  • Alejandro Gomez, middle school soccer coach

Retirement

  • Kevin Perron, middle school language arts teacher

Resignation

  • Vikki Smutny, assistant high school volleyball coach
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments