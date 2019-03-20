JEROME — Schools are already thinking ahead to next year, hiring new employees and accepting resignations.
Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in recent school board agendas:
Jerome
Transfers (2019-20)
- Rosa Gonzalez, fourth-grade Spanish dual language immersion at Summit Elementary School
- Jodi Ostler, fourth-grade English dual language immersion at Summit Elementary School
- Susan McGinnis, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School
Resignations (2018-19)
- Cieara Davis, special education paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
- Bonnie Walters, child nutrition cook at Horizon Elementary School
- Marcy Ray, child nutrition cook at Summit Elementary School
Resignations (2019-20)
- Trisha Neudorff, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School
- Jennifer Lewis, math teacher at Jerome High School
- Jeremy Munroe, girls basketball head coach at Jerome High School
- Troy Meier, assistant girls basketball coach at Jerome High School
- Larry Prigmore, part-time assistant girls basketball coach at Jerome High School
New hires (2019-20)
- Sean Spagnolo, principal at Jerome School District alternative school
- John Derr, fifth-grade teacher at Summit Elementary School
Kimberly
Hires
- Mayra Valencia, girls’ soccer coach at Kimberly Middle School
- Rush’l Niven, PK paraprofessional
- Monica Pryor, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
- Bryce Frandsen, teacher at Stricker Elementary School
Resignation/retirements/terminations/leave
- Reagan Gravatt, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
- Aspen Bacon, PK paraprofessional
- Loy Ann Bell, bus driver
- Jennifer Walter, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
- Sky Alexander, paraprofessional at Kimberly Elementary School
Gooding
New hires
- Jesse Balch, volunteer baseball
- David Norby, volunteer baseball
- Elios Arias, volunteer coach at Gooding Middle School
- Robert Anderson, volunteer tennis
- Anthony Croasmun, teacher at Gooding Middle School
Filer
Resignation
- Tes Fields, fourth-grade teacher at Filer Intermediate School
Hiring of staff
- Kimberly Meuchel-Gailey, English teacher at Filer Middle School
- English teacher at Filer High School
- Fourth-grade teacher at Filer Intermediate School
Buhl
New hire
- Alejandro Gomez, middle school soccer coach
Retirement
- Kevin Perron, middle school language arts teacher
Resignation
- Vikki Smutny, assistant high school volleyball coach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.