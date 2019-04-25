JEROME — Summer is inching closer for Magic Valley schools and employees are figuring out where they’ll be next school year.
Here’s a list of employee hires and departures for the Jerome, Filer, Buhl and Gooding school districts, as listed in recent school board agendas:
Jerome
Transfers (2019-20)
- Gabrielle Bolich, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
- Elizabeth McGuigan, part-time paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
- Sarah Lampert, third-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School
- Lisa Colvin, social studies teacher at Jerome Middle School
Resignations (2019-20)
- Thomas McMullen, Jerome Academy elementary school teacher
- Elizabeth McGuigan, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
- Deloris Argyle, part-time paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
- Jessica Adamson, counselor at Horizon Elementary School
- Mara Howard, first-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School
- Kelly Semler, third-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School
- Holly Hawkes, extended special education teacher at Horizon Elementary School
- Mark Van Orden, English/language arts teacher at Jerome High School
- Mark Van Orden, head cross country coach at Jerome High School
- Mark Van Orden, head coach for boys track at Jerome High School
- Chelsie Luke, assistant girls basketball coach at Jerome High School
- Valerie Chappell, eighth-grade girls track coach at Jerome Middle School
- Katie Ladwig, part-time cheer dance adviser at Jerome Middle School
New hires (2019-20)
- Tiffany Reed, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
- Steven Boone, science teacher at Jerome Middle School
- Melissa Valencia, math teacher at Jerome High School
- Tara Bourlotos, math teacher at Jerome High School
- Ruben Cortez, assistant soccer coach at Jerome High School
- Cory Musgrave, head girls basketball coach at Jerome High School
- Kevin Williams, ninth-grade assistant football coach at Jerome High School
- Ben Carlisle, assistant wrestling coach at Jerome High School
- Aaron Jackson, head boys track coach at Jerome High School
Filer
Resignation/retirement
- Jennifer Drysdale, math teacher at Filer High School
- Kara Smith, special education teacher at Filer Elementary School
- Cori Warwood, social studies teacher at Filer Middle School
- Wendy Pierce, English/ESL teacher at Filer Middle School
- John Haeberle, music teacher at Filer High School
- Robyn Wright, first-grade teacher at Filer Elementary School
- Cori Cassity, counselor at Filer High School
- Sheena Kelsey, third-grade teacher at Filer Elementary School
Hiring of staff
- Tom Ruby, volunteer baseball coach at Filer High School
- Sheena Kelsey, English teacher at Filer Middle School
Leave of absence letter
- Cassie Royse
- Cori Cassity
Buhl
New hires
- Lauren Dale, middle school boys soccer coach
Resignations
- Spencer Chandler, high school math teacher
- Lizzie Toothman, high school cheer coach
Renewals of alternate authorization
- Jamie Allen, elementary teacher
- Katherine Black, middle school teacher
- Tina Robinson, special education teacher
- Danielle Chavez, teacher librarian
- Donovan Dahl, elementary teacher
- Shelly Nelson, school psychologist
- Sandra Lobo, special education director
- Sam Smith, high school teacher
Gooding
New hire
- Chelsea Lee, counselor at Gooding High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.