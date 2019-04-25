{{featured_button_text}}
Jerome Elementary Schools

JEROME — Summer is inching closer for Magic Valley schools and employees are figuring out where they’ll be next school year.

Here’s a list of employee hires and departures for the Jerome, Filer, Buhl and Gooding school districts, as listed in recent school board agendas:

Jerome

Transfers (2019-20)

  • Gabrielle Bolich, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Elizabeth McGuigan, part-time paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Sarah Lampert, third-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School
  • Lisa Colvin, social studies teacher at Jerome Middle School

Resignations (2019-20)

  • Thomas McMullen, Jerome Academy elementary school teacher
  • Elizabeth McGuigan, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Deloris Argyle, part-time paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Jessica Adamson, counselor at Horizon Elementary School
  • Mara Howard, first-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School
  • Kelly Semler, third-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School
  • Holly Hawkes, extended special education teacher at Horizon Elementary School
  • Mark Van Orden, English/language arts teacher at Jerome High School
  • Mark Van Orden, head cross country coach at Jerome High School
  • Mark Van Orden, head coach for boys track at Jerome High School
  • Chelsie Luke, assistant girls basketball coach at Jerome High School
  • Valerie Chappell, eighth-grade girls track coach at Jerome Middle School
  • Katie Ladwig, part-time cheer dance adviser at Jerome Middle School

New hires (2019-20)

  • Tiffany Reed, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Steven Boone, science teacher at Jerome Middle School
  • Melissa Valencia, math teacher at Jerome High School
  • Tara Bourlotos, math teacher at Jerome High School
  • Ruben Cortez, assistant soccer coach at Jerome High School
  • Cory Musgrave, head girls basketball coach at Jerome High School
  • Kevin Williams, ninth-grade assistant football coach at Jerome High School
  • Ben Carlisle, assistant wrestling coach at Jerome High School
  • Aaron Jackson, head boys track coach at Jerome High School

Filer

Resignation/retirement

  • Jennifer Drysdale, math teacher at Filer High School
  • Kara Smith, special education teacher at Filer Elementary School
  • Cori Warwood, social studies teacher at Filer Middle School
  • Wendy Pierce, English/ESL teacher at Filer Middle School
  • John Haeberle, music teacher at Filer High School
  • Robyn Wright, first-grade teacher at Filer Elementary School
  • Cori Cassity, counselor at Filer High School
  • Sheena Kelsey, third-grade teacher at Filer Elementary School

Hiring of staff

  • Tom Ruby, volunteer baseball coach at Filer High School
  • Sheena Kelsey, English teacher at Filer Middle School

Leave of absence letter

  • Cassie Royse
  • Cori Cassity

Buhl

New hires

  • Lauren Dale, middle school boys soccer coach

Resignations

  • Spencer Chandler, high school math teacher
  • Lizzie Toothman, high school cheer coach

Renewals of alternate authorization

  • Jamie Allen, elementary teacher
  • Katherine Black, middle school teacher
  • Tina Robinson, special education teacher
  • Danielle Chavez, teacher librarian
  • Donovan Dahl, elementary teacher
  • Shelly Nelson, school psychologist
  • Sandra Lobo, special education director
  • Sam Smith, high school teacher

Gooding

New hire

  • Chelsea Lee, counselor at Gooding High School
