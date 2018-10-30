Try 1 month for 99¢
FILER — You can expect to see a few new faces in Filer and Kimberly schools.

Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in recent school board agendas:

Filer

Resignations

  • Carrie Costa, special education paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
  • Shasta Stone, duty aide at Filer Elementary School/Filer Intermediate School

New hires

  • Carrie Costa, ELL paraprofessional at Hollister Elementary School/Filer Intermediate School
  • Shasta Stone, special education paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
  • Krista Williams, special education paraprofessional at Filer Middle School/Filer High School

Kimberly

New hires

  • Jenny Perkes, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
  • Lenneal Burger-Krieck, paraprofessional at Kimberly Elementary School
  • Payton McMillen, student worker
  • Corbin Smith, student worker
  • Julianne Boren, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
