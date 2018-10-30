FILER — You can expect to see a few new faces in Filer and Kimberly schools.
Here’s a list of employee hires and departures, as listed in recent school board agendas:
Filer
Resignations
- Carrie Costa, special education paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
- Shasta Stone, duty aide at Filer Elementary School/Filer Intermediate School
New hires
- Carrie Costa, ELL paraprofessional at Hollister Elementary School/Filer Intermediate School
- Shasta Stone, special education paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
- Krista Williams, special education paraprofessional at Filer Middle School/Filer High School
Kimberly
New hires
- Jenny Perkes, paraprofessional at Stricker Elementary School
- Lenneal Burger-Krieck, paraprofessional at Kimberly Elementary School
- Payton McMillen, student worker
- Corbin Smith, student worker
- Julianne Boren, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
