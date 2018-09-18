TWIN FALLS — With a new school year underway, Magic Valley school districts continue to hire employees to make sure schools are adequately staffed.
Here's a list of school employee hires and departures, as included in Twin Falls, Kimberly and Gooding school board agendas this month:
Twin Falls
Administrative contract
- Roger Keller, principal at Magic Valley High School
New certified employees
- James Brandvold, reading teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Renee Bronson, special education teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Melissa Garling, ELL teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Megan Greenwood, science teacher at Twin Falls High School
- Brannon Harmer, ninth-grade English teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
- Lacey Jordan, special education teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Mari Nelson, counselor at Harrison Elementary School
- Chalet Reeder, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
- Aly Sauer, physical education and health teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
- Amanda Scott, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School
- Christa Tackett, family and consumer science teacher at Twin Falls High School
- Amy Valentiner, kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
- Luci Walter, school nurse
- Jona Ward, school nurse
- Victoria Watkins, half-time reading teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Hannah Ziegler, math teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Mary Jo Gartner, special education teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Certified retirement
- Mary Terrell, instructional coach at Harrison and I.B. Perrine elementary schools
New classified employees
- Tanner Rencher, custodian at Twin Falls High School
- Sidonie Bowman, ESL paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
- James Ellington, safety and security aide at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Deborah Ellsworth, cafeteria aide at Canyon Ridge High School
- Gayla Blanton, special education paraeducator at Bridge Academy
- Allison Green, special education paraeducator at Pillar Falls Elementary School
- Kinzey Dixon, playground aide at Harrison Elementary School
- Dawna Schmahl, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Breann Robbins, special education paraeducator at Pillar Falls Elementary School
- Rebecca Adamson, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Gary Radmall, safety and security aide at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Juli Downs, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Jacob Garling, online coordinator at Canyon Ridge High School
- Trevor Hale, safety and security aide at Canyon Ridge High School
- Roger Hinton, safety and security aide at Morningside Elementary School
- Lisa Ballard, special education paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
- Latham Clayton, online coordinator at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Linda Essmaker, traywasher at Vera. C. O’Leary Middle School
- Joseph Raschke, custodian districtwide
- DeAnna Kelley, playground aide at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Martha Turner, playground aide at Morningside Elementary School
- Robbi Gibson, cook at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Clifford Katona, safety and security aide at South Hills Middle School
- Janice Burrows, ELL paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Amy Thomas, special education paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
Classified resignations
- Heather Koudelka, IRC paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
- Jill Walters, cook at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Kristy Shaw, special education paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- KymMarie Monroe, behavior paraprofessional at Twin Falls High School
- Mala Brusik, paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Brian McDaniel, custodian at Twin Falls High School
- Gila Kelley, paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Diane Cannon, secretary (counselor office) at South Hills Middle School
- Rachel Bowie, playground aide at Pillar Falls Elementary School
- Clifford Katona, safety and security aide at South Hills Middle School
- Sheena Hernandez, paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary
- Suzie Bosteder, special education paraeducator at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Tanner Rencher, custodian at Twin Falls High School
- Michael Amaya, safety and security aide at Magic Valley High School
Classified resignation/job abandonment
- Chelsie Bower, volleyball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
Extracurricular employees
- Cindy Oneida, middle school math coordinator at South Hills Middle School
- Lisa Douglas, assistant cross country coach at Twin Falls High School
- Caleb Worley, assistant football coach at South Hills Middle School
- Stephanie Perr, assistant cheer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Victoria Watkins, middle school activities director at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Calvin Pruett, assistant football coach at Twin Falls High School
- Madison Schrader, girls JV assistant soccer coach at Twin Falls High School
- Sharlyn Geddes, assistant cross country coach at Twin Falls High School
- Latham Clayton, girls freshman basketball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Jennifer Henderson, volleyball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Oscar De La Torre, boys soccer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Staci Browning, assistant cross country coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- William Hicks, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Derrick Massie, football coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Katie Hammer, girls assistant basketball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Kynzi Jeroue, volleyball development coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Corina Monoran, stipend — drama at Magic Valley High School
- Jason Cornwell, assistant football coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Kiersten Williams, cross country coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
Extracurricular resignations
- Jenna Harvey, cheer coach at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Justin Orban, boys assistant basketball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Chori Huyser, cheer coach at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Jose Luis Lopez-Martinez, boys soccer coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- William Merritt, girls basketball coach at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Tom James Baird, assistant golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Jared Dalton, JV assistant wrestling coach at Twin Falls High School
Kimberly
Hires
- Kathryn Penders, food service
- Roger Toberer, head custodian
- Morgan Holt, elective teacher at Kimberly Middle School
- Nathan Gardner, preschool paraeducator
- Randall Williams, transportation
- Karissa Dodds, second-grade teacher
- Aspen Bacon, preschool paraeducator
- Amanda White, extended resource paraeducator
- Kathleen Powell, academic lab paraeducator
- Heather Koudelka, paraeducator
- Laura Suto, paraeducator
Gooding
New hires
- Ronnie Metcalf and Lonnie Edwards, football at Gooding Middle School
- Frank Lopes, assistant football at Gooding Middle School
- Angela Durham, seventh-grade volleyball
- Teresa Fredell, IDLA coordinator
- Loralee Patterson, paraeducator at Gooding Elementary School
Resignations
- Chuck Pavkov, football at Gooding High School
- Amy Olsen, seventh-grade volleyball
- Tammy Graham, food services
Transfer
- Gerriuh Nay, from volunteer football coach to assistant football coach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.