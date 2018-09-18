Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cat in the Hat comes to school
Buy Now

Dressed as the Cat in the Hat, Roger Hinton poses with Lori Hinton's third-grade class Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Rock Creek Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — With a new school year underway, Magic Valley school districts continue to hire employees to make sure schools are adequately staffed.

Here's a list of school employee hires and departures, as included in Twin Falls, Kimberly and Gooding school board agendas this month:

Twin Falls

Administrative contract

  • Roger Keller, principal at Magic Valley High School

New certified employees

  • James Brandvold, reading teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Renee Bronson, special education teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Melissa Garling, ELL teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Megan Greenwood, science teacher at Twin Falls High School
  • Brannon Harmer, ninth-grade English teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Lacey Jordan, special education teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Mari Nelson, counselor at Harrison Elementary School
  • Chalet Reeder, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Aly Sauer, physical education and health teacher at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Amanda Scott, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School
  • Christa Tackett, family and consumer science teacher at Twin Falls High School
  • Amy Valentiner, kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Luci Walter, school nurse
  • Jona Ward, school nurse
  • Victoria Watkins, half-time reading teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Hannah Ziegler, math teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Mary Jo Gartner, special education teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Certified retirement

  • Mary Terrell, instructional coach at Harrison and I.B. Perrine elementary schools

New classified employees

  • Tanner Rencher, custodian at Twin Falls High School
  • Sidonie Bowman, ESL paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
  • James Ellington, safety and security aide at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Deborah Ellsworth, cafeteria aide at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Gayla Blanton, special education paraeducator at Bridge Academy
  • Allison Green, special education paraeducator at Pillar Falls Elementary School
  • Kinzey Dixon, playground aide at Harrison Elementary School
  • Dawna Schmahl, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Breann Robbins, special education paraeducator at Pillar Falls Elementary School
  • Rebecca Adamson, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Gary Radmall, safety and security aide at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Juli Downs, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Jacob Garling, online coordinator at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Trevor Hale, safety and security aide at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Roger Hinton, safety and security aide at Morningside Elementary School
  • Lisa Ballard, special education paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School
  • Latham Clayton, online coordinator at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Linda Essmaker, traywasher at Vera. C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Joseph Raschke, custodian districtwide
  • DeAnna Kelley, playground aide at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Martha Turner, playground aide at Morningside Elementary School
  • Robbi Gibson, cook at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Clifford Katona, safety and security aide at South Hills Middle School
  • Janice Burrows, ELL paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Amy Thomas, special education paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School

Classified resignations

  • Heather Koudelka, IRC paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
  • Jill Walters, cook at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Kristy Shaw, special education paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • KymMarie Monroe, behavior paraprofessional at Twin Falls High School
  • Mala Brusik, paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Brian McDaniel, custodian at Twin Falls High School
  • Gila Kelley, paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Diane Cannon, secretary (counselor office) at South Hills Middle School
  • Rachel Bowie, playground aide at Pillar Falls Elementary School
  • Clifford Katona, safety and security aide at South Hills Middle School
  • Sheena Hernandez, paraeducator at Oregon Trail Elementary
  • Suzie Bosteder, special education paraeducator at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Tanner Rencher, custodian at Twin Falls High School
  • Michael Amaya, safety and security aide at Magic Valley High School

Classified resignation/job abandonment

  • Chelsie Bower, volleyball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School

Extracurricular employees

  • Cindy Oneida, middle school math coordinator at South Hills Middle School
  • Lisa Douglas, assistant cross country coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Caleb Worley, assistant football coach at South Hills Middle School
  • Stephanie Perr, assistant cheer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Victoria Watkins, middle school activities director at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Calvin Pruett, assistant football coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Madison Schrader, girls JV assistant soccer coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Sharlyn Geddes, assistant cross country coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Latham Clayton, girls freshman basketball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Jennifer Henderson, volleyball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Oscar De La Torre, boys soccer coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Staci Browning, assistant cross country coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • William Hicks, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Derrick Massie, football coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Katie Hammer, girls assistant basketball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Kynzi Jeroue, volleyball development coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Corina Monoran, stipend — drama at Magic Valley High School
  • Jason Cornwell, assistant football coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Kiersten Williams, cross country coach at Robert Stuart Middle School

Extracurricular resignations

  • Jenna Harvey, cheer coach at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Justin Orban, boys assistant basketball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Chori Huyser, cheer coach at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Jose Luis Lopez-Martinez, boys soccer coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • William Merritt, girls basketball coach at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Tom James Baird, assistant golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Jared Dalton, JV assistant wrestling coach at Twin Falls High School

Kimberly

Hires

  • Kathryn Penders, food service
  • Roger Toberer, head custodian
  • Morgan Holt, elective teacher at Kimberly Middle School
  • Nathan Gardner, preschool paraeducator
  • Randall Williams, transportation
  • Karissa Dodds, second-grade teacher
  • Aspen Bacon, preschool paraeducator
  • Amanda White, extended resource paraeducator
  • Kathleen Powell, academic lab paraeducator
  • Heather Koudelka, paraeducator
  • Laura Suto, paraeducator

Gooding

New hires

  • Ronnie Metcalf and Lonnie Edwards, football at Gooding Middle School
  • Frank Lopes, assistant football at Gooding Middle School
  • Angela Durham, seventh-grade volleyball
  • Teresa Fredell, IDLA coordinator
  • Loralee Patterson, paraeducator at Gooding Elementary School

Resignations

  • Chuck Pavkov, football at Gooding High School
  • Amy Olsen, seventh-grade volleyball
  • Tammy Graham, food services

Transfer

  • Gerriuh Nay, from volunteer football coach to assistant football coach
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments