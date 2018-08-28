Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Student populations growing
KIMBERLY — Magic Valley schools saw a flurry of hiring activity in mid-August.

Here’s a roundup of school employee hires and resignations in Jerome, Kimberly, Gooding, Filer and Buhl, as included in school board packets:

Jerome

Retirement

  • Anne Newbry, child nutrition kitchen manager at Jerome Middle School

Transfers

  • Wendy Graham, special education paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School (0.5 FTE added)
  • Bertha Ortega, building custodian at Jerome Middle School
  • McKinsey Rodriguez, head golf coach at Jerome High School

Resignations

  • Riley Argyle, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School

New hires

  • Rachel Ratliff, early education program paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
  • Bianca Sozzi, child nutrition cashier at Jerome High School
  • Shayla Williams, eighth-grade volleyball coach at Jerome Middle School
  • Aaron Jackson, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School
  • Anthony Perkins, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School
  • Valerie Chappell, eighth-grade track coach at Jerome Middle School
  • Michael Jurgensmeier, debate adviser at Jerome High School
  • Daniel Blackburn, Skills USA adviser at Jerome High School
  • Lyle Hudelson, head softball coach at Jerome High School

Kimberly

Hire

  • Suzie Bosteder, SLP paraeducator

Resignations

  • Gary Hulsey, high school paraeducator
  • Renee Bronson, paraeducator
  • Ashton Brown, paraeducator

Gooding

New hires

  • Crystal Gillette, Title I paraeducator
  • Stefanie Bilbao, playground duty
  • Logan Godfrey, eighth-grade math teacher
  • Eddie Marquez, volunteer for Gooding Middle School football
  • Jenna Buhler, kindergarten through second grade special education teacher
  • Amy Olsen, seventh-grade volleyball coach
  • Jennifer Alania, special education paraeducator
  • Alejandra (Alex) Campos, special education paraeducator
  • Stephanie Hagen, special education paraeducator
  • Anthony Zabala, volunteer cheer coach
  • Frances Williams, ESL paraeducator
  • Alisa Bridge, Title I paraeducator

Transfer

  • Lucy Stapp, preschool special education teacher

Rehire

  • Tom Woodland on a retired contract

Filer

Resignation

  • Stacy Storrer, Filer Elementary and Intermediate schools duty aide and Title paraprofessional

New hires

  • Kimberley Schoenauer, first-grade teacher at Hollister Elementary School
  • Justin Orban, physical education teacher at Filer High School
  • Dustin Morris, seventh-grade volunteer football coach at Filer Middle School
  • Sarah Spiers, alternate authorization — content specialist
  • Alexandria Renteria, alternate authorization — content specialist
  • Cole Meyerhoeffer, alternate authorization — content specialist

Buhl

Resignations

  • Glenn Shark, paraeducator at Wakapa Academy
  • Sherri Hutchinson, paraeducator at Buhl High School

Hires

  • Katherine Black, health teacher at Buhl Middle School
  • Aimee Wright, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
  • KimMarie Drury, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
  • Donna Madrid, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
  • Andrea Maya, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
  • John Vogler, paraprofessional at Buhl High School
  • Sierra Edelbrock, paraprofessional at Buhl Middle School
  • Mindy Rietkerk, junior varsity volleyball coach
  • Mike Nunnelee, eighth-grade head middle school football coach

Areas of need/alternate authorizations

  • Katherine Black, health teacher at Buhl Middle School
  • Michael Sermon, computer science teacher at Buhl High School
