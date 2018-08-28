KIMBERLY — Magic Valley schools saw a flurry of hiring activity in mid-August.
Here’s a roundup of school employee hires and resignations in Jerome, Kimberly, Gooding, Filer and Buhl, as included in school board packets:
Jerome
Retirement
- Anne Newbry, child nutrition kitchen manager at Jerome Middle School
Transfers
- Wendy Graham, special education paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School (0.5 FTE added)
- Bertha Ortega, building custodian at Jerome Middle School
- McKinsey Rodriguez, head golf coach at Jerome High School
Resignations
- Riley Argyle, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School
New hires
- Rachel Ratliff, early education program paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
- Bianca Sozzi, child nutrition cashier at Jerome High School
- Shayla Williams, eighth-grade volleyball coach at Jerome Middle School
- Aaron Jackson, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School
- Anthony Perkins, wrestling coach at Jerome Middle School
- Valerie Chappell, eighth-grade track coach at Jerome Middle School
- Michael Jurgensmeier, debate adviser at Jerome High School
- Daniel Blackburn, Skills USA adviser at Jerome High School
- Lyle Hudelson, head softball coach at Jerome High School
Kimberly
Hire
- Suzie Bosteder, SLP paraeducator
Resignations
- Gary Hulsey, high school paraeducator
- Renee Bronson, paraeducator
- Ashton Brown, paraeducator
Gooding
New hires
- Crystal Gillette, Title I paraeducator
- Stefanie Bilbao, playground duty
- Logan Godfrey, eighth-grade math teacher
- Eddie Marquez, volunteer for Gooding Middle School football
- Jenna Buhler, kindergarten through second grade special education teacher
- Amy Olsen, seventh-grade volleyball coach
- Jennifer Alania, special education paraeducator
- Alejandra (Alex) Campos, special education paraeducator
- Stephanie Hagen, special education paraeducator
- Anthony Zabala, volunteer cheer coach
- Frances Williams, ESL paraeducator
- Alisa Bridge, Title I paraeducator
Transfer
- Lucy Stapp, preschool special education teacher
Rehire
- Tom Woodland on a retired contract
Filer
Resignation
- Stacy Storrer, Filer Elementary and Intermediate schools duty aide and Title paraprofessional
New hires
- Kimberley Schoenauer, first-grade teacher at Hollister Elementary School
- Justin Orban, physical education teacher at Filer High School
- Dustin Morris, seventh-grade volunteer football coach at Filer Middle School
- Sarah Spiers, alternate authorization — content specialist
- Alexandria Renteria, alternate authorization — content specialist
- Cole Meyerhoeffer, alternate authorization — content specialist
Buhl
Resignations
- Glenn Shark, paraeducator at Wakapa Academy
- Sherri Hutchinson, paraeducator at Buhl High School
Hires
- Katherine Black, health teacher at Buhl Middle School
- Aimee Wright, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
- KimMarie Drury, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
- Donna Madrid, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
- Andrea Maya, paraprofessional at Popplewell Elementary School
- John Vogler, paraprofessional at Buhl High School
- Sierra Edelbrock, paraprofessional at Buhl Middle School
- Mindy Rietkerk, junior varsity volleyball coach
- Mike Nunnelee, eighth-grade head middle school football coach
Areas of need/alternate authorizations
- Katherine Black, health teacher at Buhl Middle School
- Michael Sermon, computer science teacher at Buhl High School
