JEROME — The Jerome and Kimberly school districts are saying “hello” to new employees and “goodbye” to others.
Here’s information about hires and departures, as listed in a Tuesday Jerome school board agenda and Sept. 19 Kimberly school board agenda:
Jerome
Transfers
- Christine Jolley, head custodian at Jefferson Elementary School
- Stacey O’Connor, custodian at Horizon Elementary School
Resignations
- Krystal McKean, head custodian at Jefferson Elementary School
- Thomas Randall, custodian at Jefferson Elementary School
- Jill Dean, paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
New hires
- Chelsea Inmon, assistant girls soccer coach at Jerome High School
- Ashley Garcia, custodian at Jefferson Elementary School
Kimberly
Hires
- Jennifer Thompson, paraeducator at Kimberly Elementary School
- Lani Schneider, paraeducator at Stricker Elementary School
Resignation
- Michelle Anderson, teacher at Kimberly Middle School
