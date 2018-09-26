Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jefferson Elementary turns 60
Jefferson Elementary School turns 60 years old Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Jerome.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — The Jerome and Kimberly school districts are saying “hello” to new employees and “goodbye” to others.

Here’s information about hires and departures, as listed in a Tuesday Jerome school board agenda and Sept. 19 Kimberly school board agenda:

Jerome

Transfers

  • Christine Jolley, head custodian at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Stacey O’Connor, custodian at Horizon Elementary School

Resignations

  • Krystal McKean, head custodian at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Thomas Randall, custodian at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Jill Dean, paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School

New hires

  • Chelsea Inmon, assistant girls soccer coach at Jerome High School
  • Ashley Garcia, custodian at Jefferson Elementary School

Kimberly

Hires

  • Jennifer Thompson, paraeducator at Kimberly Elementary School
  • Lani Schneider, paraeducator at Stricker Elementary School

Resignation

  • Michelle Anderson, teacher at Kimberly Middle School 
