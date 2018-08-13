TWIN FALLS — Three people were recognized late last month as July employees of the month for the Twin Falls School District.
Each month, the school board honors workers — certified (such as teachers) and classified (such as paraprofessionals, secretaries and custodians) — from one or two schools. This month, honorees are from the school district’s administrative office or maintenance department.
Here’s who was recognized, with information from a school board packet:
Rachel Jensen
Job: Administrative assistant to the elementary and secondary program directors
Inspiration: “My 3 boys. They inspire me to be a more patient person! But also people being kind to each other. There is still a lot of goodness in humanity.”
Pet peeve: “Rants on social media.”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Boating or being on the water somewhere.”
Why did you choose this career?: “I enjoy working in education, but I'm a more ‘behind the scenes’ kind of person. As an Administrative Assistant, I find a lot of gratification in doing small things to help my Directors and teachers accomplish their goals.”
Best day on the job was….: “So hard to choose… there are just too many. One would be getting over $40,000 in science curriculum donated to TFSD from HMH for 6th grade science teachers last year.”
Riley Cooper
Job: Warehouse worker
Inspiration: “My Dad”
Pet peeve: “Loud chewing”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Competitive shooting”
Why did you choose this career?: “Job experience and the ability to be able to do many jobs throughout the maintenance department.”
Best day on the job was….: “The first day because it was better than my old job.”
Ryan Bowman
Job: Director of operations
Inspiration: “My Parents”
Pet peeve: “I don’t really have one.”
Favorite hobby away from work: “My kids would say mowing my lawn but I would say wood working. I don’t do it enough.”
Why did you choose this career?: “I enjoy working with kids.”
Best day on the job was….: “Filling Teresa’s office with Candy Corn!!!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.