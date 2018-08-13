Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Laptops Landing On Students Laps Soon
Ryan Bowman talks to parents and students in October 2015 at Buhl High School about a laptop initiative. He’s the new operations director for the Twin Falls School District.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Three people were recognized late last month as July employees of the month for the Twin Falls School District.

Each month, the school board honors workers — certified (such as teachers) and classified (such as paraprofessionals, secretaries and custodians) — from one or two schools. This month, honorees are from the school district’s administrative office or maintenance department.

Here’s who was recognized, with information from a school board packet:

Rachel Jensen

Job: Administrative assistant to the elementary and secondary program directors

Inspiration: “My 3 boys. They inspire me to be a more patient person! But also people being kind to each other. There is still a lot of goodness in humanity.”

Pet peeve: “Rants on social media.”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Boating or being on the water somewhere.”

Why did you choose this career?: “I enjoy working in education, but I'm a more ‘behind the scenes’ kind of person. As an Administrative Assistant, I find a lot of gratification in doing small things to help my Directors and teachers accomplish their goals.”

Best day on the job was….: “So hard to choose… there are just too many. One would be getting over $40,000 in science curriculum donated to TFSD from HMH for 6th grade science teachers last year.”

Riley Cooper

Job: Warehouse worker

Inspiration: “My Dad”

Pet peeve: “Loud chewing”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Competitive shooting”

Why did you choose this career?: “Job experience and the ability to be able to do many jobs throughout the maintenance department.”

Best day on the job was….: “The first day because it was better than my old job.”

Ryan Bowman

Job: Director of operations

Inspiration: “My Parents”

Pet peeve: “I don’t really have one.”

Favorite hobby away from work: “My kids would say mowing my lawn but I would say wood working. I don’t do it enough.”

Why did you choose this career?: “I enjoy working with kids.”

Best day on the job was….: “Filling Teresa’s office with Candy Corn!!!”

