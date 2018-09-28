TWIN FALLS — Third-grade teacher Misty Olson-Roche and computer teacher Tammie Wilcox are the Twin Falls School District’s September employees of the month from Morningside Elementary School.
Meet the two recipients, with information below from a Sept. 10 school board packet:
Misty Olson-Roche
Job: Third-grade teacher at Morningside Elementary School
Inspiration: “My second grade teacher Nancy Disanza”
Pet peeve: “When people click their pen during a meeting.”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Camping, Jet Skiing and swimming”
Why did you choose this career?: “I want to make a difference.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Going to Finland and observing their education system”
Best day on the job was...: "To many to pick just one.”
Tammie Wilcox
Job: Computer teacher at Morningside Elementary School
Inspiration: “Family, our Lord Jesus Christ, and many of the teachers that I work with”
Pet peeve: “Parents who don't make time for their children.”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Photography and riding ATVs”
Why did you choose this career?: “1. I wanted to be near my children 2. I wanted to help all the children 3. I like challenges in learning new programs teaching them.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “To go on historical tours whether they be in the U.S. or abroad”
Best day on the job was...: “When you are trying to explain something and the kids understand!”
