TWIN FALLS — Fourth-grade teacher Amanda Spencer and secretary Jazmin Sedano are the Twin Falls School District’s October employees of the month from Bickel Elementary School
Meet the two recipients, with information below from an Oct. 8 school board packet:
Amanda Spencer
Job: Fourth-grade teacher at Bickel Elementary School
Inspiration: “My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Nancy Strader”
Pet peeve: “Disrespectful behavior”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Reading”
Why did you choose this career?: “I chose teaching because I feel like I connect with kids well, and I feel like I have a lot to offer them.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I would like to go to Europe.”
Best day on the job was...: “Every day a student is successful in my classroom is the best day on the job.”
Jazmin Sedano
Job: Secretary at Bickel Elementary School
Inspiration: “My faith and family”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Watch movies”
Why did you choose this career?: “I enjoy the interaction with families, children and teachers.”
Best day on the job was...: “Getting at least half way through my to-do-list.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.