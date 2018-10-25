Try 1 month for 99¢
Bickel school building
The school sits open May 8 at Bickel Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Fourth-grade teacher Amanda Spencer and secretary Jazmin Sedano are the Twin Falls School District’s October employees of the month from Bickel Elementary School

Meet the two recipients, with information below from an Oct. 8 school board packet:

Amanda Spencer

Job: Fourth-grade teacher at Bickel Elementary School

Inspiration: “My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Nancy Strader”

Pet peeve: “Disrespectful behavior”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Reading”

Why did you choose this career?: “I chose teaching because I feel like I connect with kids well, and I feel like I have a lot to offer them.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I would like to go to Europe.”

Best day on the job was...: “Every day a student is successful in my classroom is the best day on the job.”

Jazmin Sedano

Job: Secretary at Bickel Elementary School

Inspiration: “My faith and family”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Watch movies”

Why did you choose this career?: “I enjoy the interaction with families, children and teachers.”

Best day on the job was...: “Getting at least half way through my to-do-list.”

