TWIN FALLS — Four Twin Falls School District employees were recognized Monday as November employees of the month.
Meet the recipients, with information below from a school board packet:
Amy Rothweiler
Job: Counselor at Magic Valley High School
Inspiration: “This sounds corny, and would probably deserve explanation, but simply LOVE ... Love is my inspiration.”
Pet peeve: “Intolerance and injustice”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Training for and participating in triathlons”
Why did you choose this career?: “I wanted the opportunity to help young people identify their voice, their passion, and their abilities.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Backpack across Europe”
Best day on the job was...: “Any day I can help students believe in themselves”
Shelly Botch
Job: Speech language pathologist at Twin Falls School District support services
Inspiration: “A child producing their first word or communicating with a device, when others believed they would never be able to talk.”
Pet peeve: “People developing preconceived notions or ideas about what others can and cannot do.”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Golfing and cheering on my boys at their sporting events.”
Why did you choose this career?: "I actually started off as an OT (occupational therapy) major. I had to change fields when I could no longer afford out-of-state tuition and (New Mexico) did not have any OT programs so I decided Speech Therapy would also allow me to help kids in some way. Little did I know that the aptitude test that I took as a Sophomore in high school listed Speech Therapy as the #1 fit for my personality.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Skydiving”
Best day on the job was...: “Every day that a child found their voice and communicated their first words were the best days on the job. I've been brought to tears, happy tears, many times over the years.”
Brittney Huntsman
Job: an academic credit recovery coordinator at Magic Valley High School
Inspiration: “My daughters”
Pet peeve: “Incorrect use of Your and You're”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Interior Design/Decorating/Crafting”
Why did you choose this career?: “To help the misfits fit”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “It's a secret but if/when it happens, You'll all know”
Best day on the job was...: “Seeing Jenn Gray graduate”
Christina Pierre
Job: Lead community-based rehabilitation specialist at Bickel Elementary School
Inspiration: “My son”
Pet peeve: “Chewing loudly”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Camping/boating/hiking/running”
Why did you choose this career?: “I feel like I was just directed this way.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Traveling”
Best day on the job was...: “Watching our kids successes”
