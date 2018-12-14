Try 1 month for 99¢
Alternative Schools
Buy Now

Bridge Academy students George Guadarrama and Alexa Ramirez study in their 8th grade math class on Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Twin Falls.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Rachel Hardy and Gwenda Lockwood from Bridge Academy, and Erika Willsey and Jill Hinton from Lincoln Elementary School are the Twin Falls School District’s November employees of the month.

Meet the four recipients, with information below from a Monday school board packet:

Rachel Hardy

Job: Online coordinator and Math 180 instructor at Bridge Academy

Inspiration: “Mister Rogers”

Pet peeve: “People who take unnecessary long turns in a board game, and when people don't laugh at my funny jokes (looking at you, coffee shop barista).”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Running, rock climbing, board games, and daydreaming about warm weather”

Why did you choose this career?: “I chose this because I love all the little victories of growth along the way.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Backpacking.”

Best day on the job was...: “The day students asked my maiden name, Brewer, I had one student who yelled ‘because you brew POTIONS?!’ And the day a student asked me if Jesus wore a yamaka (he didn't.)”

Erika Willsey

Job: Counselor at Lincoln Elementary School

Inspiration: “My mom and grandmothers — strong educated working women”

Pet peeve: “Socks”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Board games”

Why did you choose this career?: “I get to help kids”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Rhine River cruise”

Best day on the job was...: “Any day when I feel like I make a difference”

Jill Hinton

Job: Library tech at Lincoln Elementary School

Inspiration: “Positive feedback”

Pet peeve: “Cliques”

Favorite hobby away from work: “4 wheeling; motorcycles”

Why did you choose this career?: “Kids make me laugh”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Aurora borealis”

Best day on the job was...: “First day — couldn’t believe I got the job!”

Gwenda Lockwood

Job: Math teacher at Bridge Academy

Inspiration: “Teachers that I have had in the past as well as those with whom I work…”

Pet peeve: “Students not staying on task taking notes.”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Reading/Puzzles”

Why did you choose this career?: “It seemed like the best way to make a difference in children's lives.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I would love to visit Israel.”

Best day on the job was...: “Any day when students grasp what I am teaching!”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments