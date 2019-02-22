Try 1 month for 99¢
TWIN FALLS — Rick Box and Danielle Ashby are the Twin Falls School District’s January employees of the month.

Meet the recipients, with information below from a Monday school board packet. The school board also recognized two employees from Oregon Trail Elementary School, but their names and information weren’t included in the packet.

Rick Box

Job: Playground aide at Pillar Falls Elementary School

Inspiration: “My wife inspires me to be a better person. Our teaching staff inspires me daily — you all deserve sainthood!”

Pet peeve: “Bullies”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Playing video games or board games, painting, singing”

Why did you choose this career?: “It chose me. I was volunteering in my son’s class and was approached by Nancy and Sandie to fill the position. The rest is history.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Be a voice actor for a Disney movie.”

Best day on the job was...: “…is never just one. My favorite days are when I receive a note or drawing from a student.”

Danielle Ashby

Job: Kindergarten through fifth-grade physical education teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary School

Inspiration: “Family”

Pet peeve: “GLITTER in all shapes, forms, and colors”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Riding horses”

Why did you choose this career?: “I love working with kids!”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Zipline through Belize and visit the Mayan Ruins.”

Best day on the job was...: “First day as PE teacher at Pillar Falls! I was taking on a new challenge by stepping away from the regular classroom. I was both excited and scared at the same time. I am so glad I took the chance, I have LOVED every day since.”

