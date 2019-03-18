TWIN FALLS — Todd Anderson and Irene Haney from Robert Stuart Middle School, and Amy Nelson and Dixie Clements from South Hills Middle School are the Twin Falls School District’s February employees of the month.
Meet the recipients, with information below from a March 11 school board packet:
Todd Anderson
Job: STEM teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School
Inspiration: “My father who is a professor at BYU-Hawaii. He is a world expert in his field.”
Pet peeve: “Students who don’t bring pencils to class.”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Language learning. I speak Spanish (pretty fluently), Arabic (low level), and I’m currently learning Mandarin Chinese.”
Why did you choose this career?: “STEM is exciting to teach. There is so much that can be of practical use. The field is also constantly changing. And… robots!!”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Take my entire family to Hawaii on vacation to see my parents who live there.”
Best day on the job was...: “Receiving the grant from the Dart Foundation which enabled me to create the kind of STEM lab I want my students to have access to.”
Irene Haney
Job: Special education paraprofessional at Robert Stuart Middle School
Inspiration: “‘Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.’ –Leo Buscaglia”
Pet peeve: “Thoughtless people”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Travel, dog shows”
Why did you choose this career?: “To help students who may not have much positive input and hope in their lives.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Travel to Switzerland and Italy”
Best day on the job was...: “Too many to mention! I love working with the students and staff at R.S.M.S. But — one does stand out! A student, holding my therapy dog, answered a question by himself for the first time ever since he started school. Yeah! Bring back the therapy dogs!”
Amy Nelson
Job: Eighth-grade English language arts teacher
Inspiration: “my family”
Pet peeve: “negative people”
Favorite hobby away from work: “traveling with my husband”
Why did you choose this career?: “To be like the teachers I had in middle school”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “travel around Spain”
Best day on the job was...: “every first day of the school year!”
Dixie Clements
Job: Special education IRC paraprofessional
Inspiration: “my students and family”
Pet peeve: “intolerance and dirty laundry”
Favorite hobby away from work: “exercise and reading”
Why did you choose this career?: “I chose it because I feel all people deserve to be loved and enjoy learning as much as I do.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I would love to visit Israel!”
Best day on the job was...: “Every day I learn something new.”
