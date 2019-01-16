Try 1 month for 99¢
Samuel Radmall, center, logs on to the computer during a student-led conference with his mother Alisa Radmall, right, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Megan Greenwood's class in Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Alisa Radmall, Amber Bryan, Renay Skov and Becca Austin are the Twin Falls School District’s December employees of the month.

Meet the four recipients, with information below from a Monday school board packet:

Alisa Radmall

Job: Secretary at I.B. Perrine Elementary School

Inspiration: “My family”

Pet peeve: “Plastic water bottles”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Playing games or baking with my family”

Why did you choose this career?: “I love working with kids.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Grandkids”

Best day on the job was...: “Both admin in the building, no full moon, no broken bones, no naughty bodies at my office.”

Amber Bryan

Job: Fourth-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School

Inspiration: “To be a teacher? Charity Smith. In life — my mom.”

Pet peeve: “Nails scratching on a chalkboard”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Spending time with my family/working out”

Why did you choose this career?: “I love helping students and making a difference in their lives.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Go to Harry Potter World.”

Best day on the job was...: “Pajama Day”

Renay Skov

Job: EL teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School

Inspiration: “My kids, Kevin and Kristi for not letting loss change their paths. My Nana — strength and grace in all situations”

Pet peeve: “Helplessness”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Shopping”

Why did you choose this career?: “I used to help a close family friend in her third grade class”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Traveling — spend 1 summer in Italy and take an art history class”

Best day on the job was...: “When one of my first graders realized I wouldn’t be her teacher the following year she yelled, ‘But I’ve loved you since the first day of school!”

Becca Austin

Job: Secretary at Rock Creek Elementary School

Inspiration: “Food”

Pet peeve: “Incompetence”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Netflix”

Why did you choose this career?: “For the snacks”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Backpacking across Europe”

Best day on the job was...: “The end of year awards ceremony, because it was so fun to hand out the awards and see all the kids get excited and be proud of themselves.”

