TWIN FALLS — Alisa Radmall, Amber Bryan, Renay Skov and Becca Austin are the Twin Falls School District’s December employees of the month.
Meet the four recipients, with information below from a Monday school board packet:
Alisa Radmall
Job: Secretary at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
Inspiration: “My family”
Pet peeve: “Plastic water bottles”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Playing games or baking with my family”
Why did you choose this career?: “I love working with kids.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Grandkids”
Best day on the job was...: “Both admin in the building, no full moon, no broken bones, no naughty bodies at my office.”
Amber Bryan
Job: Fourth-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
Inspiration: “To be a teacher? Charity Smith. In life — my mom.”
Pet peeve: “Nails scratching on a chalkboard”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Spending time with my family/working out”
Why did you choose this career?: “I love helping students and making a difference in their lives.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Go to Harry Potter World.”
Best day on the job was...: “Pajama Day”
Renay Skov
Job: EL teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School
Inspiration: “My kids, Kevin and Kristi for not letting loss change their paths. My Nana — strength and grace in all situations”
Pet peeve: “Helplessness”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Shopping”
Why did you choose this career?: “I used to help a close family friend in her third grade class”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Traveling — spend 1 summer in Italy and take an art history class”
Best day on the job was...: “When one of my first graders realized I wouldn’t be her teacher the following year she yelled, ‘But I’ve loved you since the first day of school!”
Becca Austin
Job: Secretary at Rock Creek Elementary School
Inspiration: “Food”
Pet peeve: “Incompetence”
Favorite hobby away from work: “Netflix”
Why did you choose this career?: “For the snacks”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “Backpacking across Europe”
Best day on the job was...: “The end of year awards ceremony, because it was so fun to hand out the awards and see all the kids get excited and be proud of themselves.”
