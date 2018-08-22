Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Harrison Elementary School
Harrison Elementary School students participate in a leadership day in February 2017.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT

TWIN FALLS — Custodian Marc Geiser and music teacher Marsha Dickinson are the Twin Falls School District’s August employees of the month from Harrison Elementary School.

Meet the two recipients, with information below from an Aug. 6 school board packet:

Marc Geiser

Job: Custodian at Harrison Elementary School

Inspiration: “Being the best person I can be”

Pet peeve: “Crooked pictures on the wall”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Creative writing”

Why did you choose this career?: “Wanted to end my working career with a good employee”

Best day on the job was...: “Giving kindergarten students suckers for their 'graduation'”

Marsha Dickinson

Job: Music teacher at Harrison Elementary School

Inspiration: “My mom and dad — both great teachers”

Pet peeve: “Hug from big boys”

Favorite hobby away from work: “Quilting”

Why did you choose this career?: “Mom and dad did it!”

Best day on the job was...: “Singing to surprise Chris Gillette — 600 kids at the back door!”

