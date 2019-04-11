TWIN FALLS — Debbie Mason and Tom Thompson from Vera C. O’Leary Middle School are the Twin Falls School District’s April employees of the month.
Meet the recipients, with information below from an April 8 school board packet:
Debbie Mason
Job: Science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Inspiration: “My husband who has supported me in every way possible.”
Pet peeve: “Whining (adults or children)"
Favorite hobby away from work: “Oil painting and gardening”
Why did you choose this career?: “I love being able to share my love of hands on science with young people.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I can’t wait to spend an entire summer at our family cabin.”
Best day on the job was...: “I don’t have a particular best day. But the best time in my career was working with Ace Marcellus. We really had that once in a lifetime teaming connection. You don’t often find a colleague that you work so well with. I will always treasure that time.”
Tom Thompson
Job: Head custodian at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
Inspiration: “My Dad”
Pet peeve: “People who lie”
Favorite hobby away from work: Kayaking/fishing
Why did you choose this career?: “I like working in my community.”
What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I would like to go to Ireland.”
Best day on the job was...: “There are two: 1. When we have all the summer work completed and the school looks great. 2. The first day of school when all the students start coming in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.