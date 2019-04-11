{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Debbie Mason and Tom Thompson from Vera C. O’Leary Middle School are the Twin Falls School District’s April employees of the month.

Meet the recipients, with information below from an April 8 school board packet:

Debbie Mason

Job: Science teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Inspiration: “My husband who has supported me in every way possible.”

Pet peeve: “Whining (adults or children)"

Favorite hobby away from work: “Oil painting and gardening”

Why did you choose this career?: “I love being able to share my love of hands on science with young people.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I can’t wait to spend an entire summer at our family cabin.”

Best day on the job was...: “I don’t have a particular best day. But the best time in my career was working with Ace Marcellus. We really had that once in a lifetime teaming connection. You don’t often find a colleague that you work so well with. I will always treasure that time.”

Tom Thompson

Job: Head custodian at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School

Inspiration: “My Dad”

Pet peeve: “People who lie”

Favorite hobby away from work: Kayaking/fishing

Why did you choose this career?: “I like working in my community.”

What is the No. 1 activity on your bucket list?: “I would like to go to Ireland.”

Best day on the job was...: “There are two: 1. When we have all the summer work completed and the school looks great. 2. The first day of school when all the students start coming in.”

