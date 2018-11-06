JEROME — Lanie Bragg, Sarah Sauer and Rosaeli Martinez Valle are the Jerome School District’s “Excellence in Education” award recipients for October.
Each recipient received a plaque and $50 gift card provided by Jiffy Lube/Burton Group. Recipients are selected by a committee that reviews nominations submitted by employees, parents, students and community members.
Here’s information about each of the three recipients:
Sarah Sauer, teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
Sauer, a kindergarten teacher for five years, was nominated by a fellow teacher who wrote the following:
“Sarah is a loving and caring teacher. She takes the time to listen to her student’s needs. She gets down to their level and has an understanding of what the student needs from her. She is very willing to spend the time the students’ need to talk to her. She is also well missed by her class when she needs to be away, the class responds well to her teaching style. Sarah is a leader and team player and is willing to do anything to help her colleagues out in any situation. She knows what needs to be done and will get it done or make sure it gets done.”
Lanie Bragg, teacher at Jerome Middle School
Bragg has taught in the Jerome School District for 25 years. Middle school teachers and paraprofessionals nominated her and wrote the following:
“Lanie is one of a few teachers that make up the backbone of Jerome Middle School. Without her hard work and dedication, the middle school wouldn’t stand so strong with all of the changes that our modern world throws at public education. As a former elementary teacher, she keeps the middle school humanity and innocence intact and reminds other teachers that some organization and crouching down to talk to the students is still a good thing. She currently serves as a team leader and leadership committee member which requires her to lead her beloved Purple Team as well as make tough decisions for the whole school. She is known to be passionate and emotional when advocating for what is best for students. Lanie has been a mentor and an unofficial mentor for many teachers in the district. Her organization skills and ability to handle a large class with equipment has been passed on to many mentees which has helped so many Jerome students.”
Rosaeli Martinez Valle, curriculum and federal program secretary for the Jerome School District
Valle has worked for the Jerome School District for two years and was nominated by school district administrators, who wrote the following:
“Rosaeli encounters teachers, administrators, and families on a daily basis. She is a travel agent, record keeper, detective, wealth of resource for our students and families, and all with a continual smile and professional demeanor. As she is bi-literate, she is the welcoming face to our newcomer families. She helps to get these families off on the right foot, helping them complete the mountain of paperwork, screen the students, provide resources for understanding the US education system and resources available in our community. Through the curriculum office she is in often tasked with ordering, organizing, planning, and implementing professional development experiences. She books flights, hotels, conference registrations, and organizes teams of travelers making sure their professional development experiences are positive. Any task that is placed in front of her is tackled with a positive attitude and completed in a very timely manner.”
