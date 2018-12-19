JEROME — Lisa Burke, Rachel DelValle and Christine Jolley are the Jerome School District’s “Excellence in Education” award recipients for November.
Each recipient received a plaque and $50 gift card provided by Jiffy Lube/Burton Group. Recipients are selected by a committee that reviews nominations submitted by employees, parents, students and community members.
Here’s information about each of the three recipients:
Rachel DelValle, social worker
DelValle has worked for 19 years for the Jerome School District. She was nominated by a school guidance counselor, who wrote the following:
“The Excellence in Education award should go to my colleague Rachel DelValle. She has worked tirelessly as a child advocate, parent advocate and staff mentor for over 18 years. If you have seen a behavior plan created for a student, a youth who has transitioned to the Academy or back to their home school guaranteed Rachel has a hand in helping this youth. … Rachel has been involved in the process of creating safety protocols. She is the facilitator behind our suicide assessment and self harm assessments. Rachel is an Advocate for all students: every ethnicity, academic level and socioeconomic status. There are some who like to disagree with Rachel however I would be stretched to say you could find a person that would not tell you that Rachel is a fierce advocate for kids. Rachel is professional and always referencing evidence based practice when working with children and families. Rachel is often behind the scenes researching and creating more positive behavior intervention strategies to help students.”
Lisa Burke, teacher at Jerome Middle School
Burke has worked for 17 years for the Jerome School District and has been teaching for more than 26 years. She was nominated by coworkers, who wrote the following:
“Lisa is a very patient and kind person and connects with her students in an admiral way. Her classroom management is astounding. When the students are expected to quietly work, you could typically hear a pin drop and it shows that the students truly respect her. Lisa Burke is the gold standard for a veteran teacher that is progressive in education methodology, kind-yet-firm with students, and ruthlessly positive. When a change has needed to be made at JMS, Lisa always volunteers for the committee, the seminar, and then volunteers to present the information and strategy to the faculty in a positive manner. She enjoys being inspirational to her student while being known to say that she loves being inspired personally. One of the reasons she can be open to change and positivity is her organization. Her classroom is incredibly organized which cuts down on student behavior problems and gives Lisa the space to be inspirational. Lisa has taught at other schools in Jerome and left her mark. JMS was fortunate when she decided to try 6th grade teaching. Her reputation preceded her and she stepped right into a leadership role. Lisa is in charge of the JMS mentorship program so she mentors the mentors. Lisa’s name is the first one mentioned when any new teacher having classroom management issues needs help. She is also the English/Language Arts Department Head and a member of the School Improvement Committee. Lisa is a wonderful teammate and will do anything to help others become better teachers, too. She shares ideas, listens to peers frustrations and struggles and gives constructive feedback to better the team and in turn help our students.”
Christine Jolley, lead custodian for Jefferson Elementary School
Jolley has worked for more than two years for the Jerome School District. She was nominated by a teacher, who wrote the following:
“Chris is an amazing custodian and always works very hard. She likes to talk and interact with the students and always makes it a point to thank them for good behavior. She has, on several occasions, left notes for my classes and thanked them for keeping our room clean and organized. She takes time out of her schedule to thank teachers and complement them. She just has a way of making everyone feel seen and appreciated. I would like to nominate Chris to show her that we all appreciate the wonderful job she does. Chris is a United States Air Force Veteran who has a passion for helping children receive an education.
