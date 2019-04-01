JEROME — Michelle Powell, Lori Cottle and Gene Kissinger are the Jerome School District’s “Excellence in Education” award recipients for March.
Each recipient received a plaque and $50 gift card provided by Jiffy Lube/Burton Group. Recipients are selected by a committee that reviews nominations submitted by employees, parents, students and community members.
Here’s information about each of the three recipients:
Michelle Powell, teacher at Horizon Elementary School
Powell has 22 years of teaching experience and has taught for three years at Horizon Elementary School. She was nominated by a fellow teacher, who wrote the following:
“This person is an inspiration to the hard work and dedication that you see in the vast majority of teachers in this school district. She is dedicated to helping her students advance in both academics and personal growth. She brings years of expertise to her teachings and shares that with her team. She is also all in favor of testing and critiquing new and innovative teaching tactics. She genuinely listens to others and is not afraid to voice her own opinion. During this past month or two, she has gone over the top in helping me personally. She is always there to assist other teachers, no matter the grade level. She has stepped in to assist my sub as well as watch and make suggestions to our new teachers. She has made home visits to me, as I was recuperating, as well as keeping me informed as how my class was doing and any concerns the sub may have. She helped my convey information to the sub that I may have missed in my lesson plans. All in all, she was my extra hands when I was not there… I am grateful for her and my team for supporting me, not only during my absence, but when I am at school, as well. She is always positive in her endeavors and in attention to her students and those around her. This team player deserves this award as a small recognition for service, over and above, what is required of a fellow employee. Michelle Powell is an important part of our team and also contributes and shares equally with all.”
Lori Cottle, teacher at Jerome Middle School
Cottle has taught in the Jerome School District for 20 years. She was nominated by a middle school teacher, who wrote the following:
“Lori Cottle is an amazing teacher. She gives 110% of her time, ambition and artistic skills to her students. She cares deeply about her students and about our school. Lori goes above and beyond to make learning fun and meaningful to her students, even though some of them find art class to be challenging. When kids get to take home their projects, they are always beaming with excitement at the “masterpiece” they made in Ms. Cottle’s class. Lori has taught at Jerome Middle School over 20 years and has influenced so many students, not only with her art but with her great character and positive outlook on life. My own kids still have some of the projects they made in Ms. Cottle’s class and think fondly of the time they spent with her, even though art is definitely out of their comfort zones. Lori is a true teacher. She cares so much for the well being of her students and comes to school everyday to do the best she can for them. Jerome Middle School is very lucky to have this amazing teacher on staff. Lori is also the department lead for the elective team. She represents her colleagues at every meeting and is sure to communicate back to them what is going on in our school. She supports her team to the best of her ability and tries her best to help out anyone that needs it. She helps tremendously with our schedules and all of the conflicts that go along with that, all the while staying positive and encouraging even though there is every reason not to do so. Lori is very much a team player and will do whatever she can to make our school be a better place. I look up to and admire the dedication and persistence of this amazing lady. She is one in a million!!!”
Gene Kissinger, head custodian at Jerome Middle School
Kissinger has been employed for two years, but filled in as a substitute custodian since 1998. He was nominated by a classroom teacher, who wrote the following:
“Gene is our head custodian at Jerome Middle School. He is professional, courteous, kind and positive. Recently, when most of the custodial staff were absent, he worked overtime with a happy heart and smile on his face. He shares funny anecdotes and sayings to cheer the staff. Gene really is an amazing person. We would be lost without him.”
