JEROME — Diana Wright, Eric Hopkins and Yolanda Vergara are the Jerome School District’s “Excellence in Education” award recipients for December.
Each recipient received a plaque and $50 gift card provided by Jiffy Lube/Burton Group. Recipients are selected by a committee that reviews nominations submitted by employees, parents, students and community members.
Here’s information about each of the three recipients:
Diana Wright, English as a Second Language teacher at Summit Elementary School
Wright has 19 years of teaching experience and has been at Summit Elementary School for four years. She was nominated by a fellow teacher, who wrote the following:
“I am nominating Diana Wright from Summit Elementary because she inspires me. She is passionate about her subject matter and the students she teaches. I know we all say teachers are passionate about teaching but there is something different about Diana. Diana lives this passionate. She cares about all students and helps them all to learn. She cares about them outside the classroom. Diana chaperoned a robotics trip and was so helpful. She was able to calm students who were tired and nervous. She encouraged students that were frustrated. The way Diana speaks to students is amazing. She gets results from them even when the subject matter is hard. She makes learning fun. I’m so thankful for her and her passion for students to have learning opportunities. The officials at GCER (Robotics Competition) also found her to be a wonderful asset. She helped judge and guarded doors. They would seek her out because she enforced the rules with a firm hand and kind voice. Exactly what they needed in a judge. Students in Summit’s ELL (English Language Learner) program are lucky to have Ms. Wright to help them learn English. She has helped many achieve and even exit the ELL program.”
Eric Hopkins, teacher at Jerome Middle School
Hopkins has taught math and social studies in the Jerome School District for three years. He was nominated by a former student, who wrote the following:
“I think Mr. Hopkins should win this award because even though his students were a pain he kept his cool. Whenever someone needed help with their work he helped them as much as possible. Mr. Hopkins even let us pick our preferred name/nickname. He was one of the nicest most dedicated teacher I have had. Even though his car broke he walked to school so he could teach his students. He was so nice and always stopped bullying when he had seen it. He would try to help his students enjoy history like he did but he didn't have the right crowd. I believe Mr. Hopkins can inspire people to want to learn about history. He knew that kids like to do stuff rather then read so he made fun projects we could do, some for extra credit. One project we could do, for extra credit, was take a doll and wrap it in paper soaked in flour and water and make it into a mummy. Another project we did was mummification on a kid in our class.”
Yolanda Vergara, paraprofessional at Summit Elementary School
Vergara has been a paraprofessional for more than 11 years and has been at Summit Elementary for five years. She was nominated by a teacher, who wrote the following:
“Yolanda is an amazing team member here at Summit! Not only does she help me with our language learners, she also translates all of the newsletters and other forms that are sent home from the office. She also helps out teachers when they need someone to help them contact the parents of their students. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to do whatever is necessary to help our students and faculty. In my classroom, she is extremely vital! She helps run our language groups, which I could never do on my own. She helps make copies of the vocabulary words each week so that we can send them home with our students on Mondays. If there are other things that need to be done, she does it. I do not honestly think that our language development program would be as successful if she was not here. Yolanda is able to encourage the students to try their hardest, even when it isn’t easy. Her calm presence helps students to feel safe and accepted in our room. Yolanda is so very deserving of this award! She helps all of our students and faculty. She never complains and always has something positive to say about each of the kids and others. She is also always willing to help out, which is so very much appreciated!”
