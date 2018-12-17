TWIN FALLS — In November, 61 students were suspended for a total of 173.5 days from the Twin Falls School District.
That’s according to a long-term suspension report the school board receives each month. It breaks down the number and length of suspensions by school, and why students were punished.
Here are statistics from November’s report, included in a Twin Falls school board packet last week:
Bickel Elementary School: 5 (five males)
- Three students for battery for a total of four-and-a-half days
- Two students for insubordination for a total of four days
Lincoln Elementary School: 1 (one male)
- One student for safety-threat for two days
Morningside Elementary School: 1 (one male)
- One student in the “other” category for one day
I.B. Perrine Elementary School: 1 (one male)
- One student for battery for two days
Sawtooth Elementary School: 2 (two males)
- Two students for safety-threat for a total of six days
Robert Stuart Middle School: 4 (three males and one female)
- One student for fighting for two days
- One student for insubordination for three days
- Two students for harassment/bullying for a total of three days
Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: 3 (three males)
- One student for battery for five days
- Two students for insubordination for two days
South Hills Middle School: 8 (eight males)
- Six students for fighting for a total of 30 days
- Two students for smoking for a total of six days
Bridge Academy: 1 (one male)
- One student for insubordination for one day
Twin Falls High School: 18 (12 males and six females)
- One student for battery for five days
- Five students for drugs for a total of 25 days
- Three students for insubordination for a total of six days
- Seven students for smoking for a total of 21 days
- Two students for harassment/bullying for a total of five days
Canyon Ridge High School: 15 (seven males and eight females)
- Nine students for fighting for a total of 28 days
- Four students for insubordination for a total of nine days
- Two students in the “other” category for a total of four days
Magic Valley High School: 2 (two males)
- Two students for smoking for a total of four days
*There weren’t any suspensions at Harrison, Oregon Trail, Pillar Falls and Rock Creek elementary schools.
