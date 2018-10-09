TWIN FALLS — In September, 60 students were suspended for a total of 179.5 days from the Twin Falls School District.
That’s according to a long-term suspension report the school board receives each month. It breaks down the number and length of suspensions by school, and why students were punished.
Here are statistics from September’s report, included in a Monday Twin Falls school board packet:
Bickel Elementary School: 3 (three males)
- Two students for battery for a total of 3.5 days
- One student for insubordination for two days
Oregon Trail Elementary School: 4 (three males and one female)
- One student for battery for one day
- Two students for insubordination for a total of two days
- One student for safety-threat for five days
I.B. Perrine Elementary School: 2 (two males)
- One student for battery for two days
- One student for insubordination for three days
Pillar Falls Elementary School: 1 (one male)
- One student in the “other” category for one day
Rock Creek Elementary School: 1 (one male)
- One student for fighting for one-and-a-half days
Robert Stuart Middle School: 8 (three males and five females)
- Five students for fighting for a total of 21 days
- Three students for harassment/bullying for a total of nine days
Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: 5 students (three males and two females)
- One student for fighting for one day
- One student for smoking for two days
- Two students for safety threat for a total of six days
- One student for harassment/bullying for five days
South Hills Middle School: 8 (seven males and one female)
- Six students for fighting for a total of 30 days
- Two students for smoking for a total of six days
Bridge Academy: 1 (one female)
- One student for insubordination for one-and-a-half days
Twin Falls High School: 18 (14 males and four females)
- Two students for fighting for a total of 10 days
- One student for battery for five days
- Six students for insubordination for a total of 12 days
- Seven students for smoking for a total of 21 days
- One student for harassment/bullying for three days
- One student in the “other” category for five days
Canyon Ridge High School: 4 (two males and two females)
- One student for truancy for three days
- Two students for smoking for a total of four days
- One student in the “other” category for one day
Magic Valley High School: 5 (four males and one female)
- Two students for fighting for a total of six days
- Two students for smoking for a total of four days
- One student for safety-threat for three days
*There weren’t any suspensions at Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside and Sawtooth elementary schools.
