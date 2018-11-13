TWIN FALLS — In October, 57 students were suspended for a total of 164 days from the Twin Falls School District.
That’s according to a long-term suspension report the school board receives each month. It breaks down the number and length of suspensions by school, and why students were punished.
Here are statistics from October’s report, included in a Monday Twin Falls school board packet:
Bickel Elementary School: 1 (one male)
- One student for battery for two-and-a-half days
Lincoln Elementary School: 3 (three males)
- Three students in the “other” category for a total of three-and-a-half days
Oregon Trail Elementary School: 1 (one male)
- One student for insubordination for one day
Sawtooth Elementary School: 2 (two males)
- Two students in the “other” category for a total of nine days
Robert Stuart Middle School: 4 (two males and two females)
- Two students for battery for a total of six days
- Two students for insubordination for a total of five days
Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: 3 (three males)
- One student for insubordination for one day
- Two students for smoking for a total of six days
South Hills Middle School: 7 (seven males)
- Four students for fighting for a total of 18 days
- Two students for insubordination for a total of six days
- One student for safety-threat for four days
Twin Falls High School: 21 (17 males and four females)
- Two students for truancy for a total of four days
- Five students for insubordination for a total of 18 days
- Six students for smoking for a total of 18 days
- Three students for safety-threat for a total of 15 days
- Three students for harassment/bullying for a total of nine days
- Two students in the “other” category for a total of eight days
Canyon Ridge High School: 13 (11 males and two females)
- Three students for fighting for a total of six days
- Two students for truancy for a total of two days
- One student for insubordination for one day
- Two students for smoking for a total of three days
- One student for harassment/bullying for four days
- Four students in the “other” category for a total of four days
Magic Valley High School: 2 (two males)
- Two students for fighting for a total of 10 days
*There weren’t any suspensions at Harrison, Morningside, I.B. Perrine, Pillar Falls and Rock Creek elementary schools, and Bridge Academy.
