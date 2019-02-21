Try 1 month for 99¢
Bickel school building

The school sits open Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Bickel Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — In January, 49 students were suspended for a total of 125.5 days from the Twin Falls School District.

That’s according to a long-term suspension report the school board receives each month. It breaks down the number and length of suspensions by school, and why students were punished.

Here are statistics from January’s report, included in a previous Twin Falls school board packet:

Bickel Elementary School: 5 (five males)

  • Three students for fighting for a total of six days
  • One student for battery for one day
  • One student for insubordination for one day

Morningside Elementary School: 1 (one male)

  • One student for safety-threat for two days
  • Oregon Trail Elementary School: 1 (one male)
  • One student for battery for two days

I.B. Perrine Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • One student for safety-threat for one day
  • One student for sexual offense for one day

Sawtooth Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • One student for drugs for three days
  • One student for safety-threat for four days

Robert Stuart Middle School: 2 (one male and one female)

  • One student for insubordination for one day
  • One student in the “other” category for one day

Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: 4 (four males)

  • Two students for fighting for a total of six days
  • One student for battery for three days
  • One student for insubordination for one day

South Hills Middle School: 7 (seven males)

  • Two students for fighting for a total of six days
  • One student for drugs for five days
  • Two students for insubordination for a total of four days
  • Two students for smoking for a total of six days

Bridge Academy: 1 (one male)

  • One student for drugs for five days

Twin Falls High School: 8 (five males and three females)

  • Two students for fighting for a total of six days
  • One student for drugs for five days
  • Two students for insubordination for a total of four days
  • Two students for smoking for a total of six days

Canyon Ridge High School: 14 (11 males and three females)

  • One student for fighting for three days
  • Nine students for smoking for a total of 17 days
  • One student for safety-threat for 3.5 days
  • Three students for sexual offense for a total of 13 days

Magic Valley High School: 2 (two males)

  • Two students for smoking for a total of four days

*There weren’t any suspensions at Harrison, Lincoln, Pillar Falls and Rock Creek elementary schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments