Try 3 months for $3
Juvenile justice system

Officer Matt Triner talks about his role as a resource officer Sept. 1, 2016 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — In February, 63 students were suspended for a total of 143 days from the Twin Falls School District.

That’s according to a long-term suspension report the school board receives each month. It breaks down the number and length of suspensions by school, and why students were punished.

Here are statistics from February’s report, included in a March 11 Twin Falls school board packet:

Bickel Elementary School: 2 (one male and one female)

  • One student for battery for two days
  • One student for insubordination for three days

Lincoln Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • Two students for safety-threat for a total of eight days

Morningside Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • Two students for fighting for a total of two days

I.B. Perrine Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • One student for safety-threat for one day
  • One student for sexual offense for one day

Robert Stuart Middle School: 6 (four males and two females)

  • Six students for insubordination for a total of 12 days

Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: 5 (five males)

  • One student for battery for three days
  • Two students for insubordination for a total of two days
  • One student for harassment/bullying for two days
  • One student in the “other” category for three days

South Hills Middle School: 7 (six males and one female)

  • Two students for fighting for a total of 10 days
  • Two students for insubordination for a total of two days
  • Two students for smoking for a total of six days
  • One student for safety-threat for five days

Bridge Academy: 2 (two females)

  • Two students for insubordination for a total of four days

Twin Falls High School: 9 (five males and four females)

  • One student for battery for five days
  • One student for insubordination for one day
  • Three students for smoking for a total of 12 days
  • Four students in the “other” category for a total of 20 days

Canyon Ridge High School: 23 (11 males and 12 females)

  • One student for fighting for one day
  • One student for truancy for one day
  • One student for drugs for three days
  • 13 students for smoking for a total of 20 days
  • Seven students in the “other” category for a total of seven days

Magic Valley High School: 3 (three males)

  • One student for drugs for three days
  • One student for insubordination for two days
  • One student for smoking for three days

*There weren’t any suspensions at Harrison, Oregon Trail, Pillar Falls, Rock Creek and Sawtooth elementary schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments