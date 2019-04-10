TWIN FALLS — In March, 59 students were suspended for a total of 161 days from the Twin Falls School District.
That’s according to a long-term suspension report the school board receives each month. It breaks down the number and length of suspensions by school, and why students were punished.
Here are statistics from March’s report, included in an April 8 Twin Falls school board packet:
Lincoln Elementary School: 4 (three males and one female)
- One student for fighting for two days
- Three students in the “other” category for a total of nine days
I.B. Perrine Elementary School: 4 (three males and one female)
- Three students for fighting for a total of three days
- One student in the “other” category for three days
Robert Stuart Middle School: 4 (four males)
- Three students for fighting for a total of nine days
- One student for insubordination for three days
Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: 8 (five males and three females)
- Two students for battery for a total of four days
- One student for insubordination for one day
- Five students in the “other” category for a total of 15 days
South Hills Middle School: 10 (seven males and three females)
- Three students for fighting for a total of 13 days
- Two students for insubordination for a total of two days
- Four students for smoking for a total of 12 days
- One student for harassment/bullying for three days
Twin Falls High School: 15 (eight males and seven females)
- Two students for fighting for a total of 10 days
- Two students for drugs for a total of 10 days
- Two students for insubordination for a total of two days
- Nine students for smoking for a total of 24 days
Canyon Ridge High School: 10 (eight males and two females)
- One student for fighting for three days
- Eight students for smoking for a total of 24 days
- One student in the “other” category for one day
Magic Valley High School: 4 (three males and one female)
- Two students for truancy for a total of four days
- Two students for smoking for a total of four days
*There weren’t any suspensions from Bickel, Harrison, Morningside, Oregon Trail, Pillar Falls, Rock Creek and Sawtooth elementary schools, and Bridge Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.