Magic Valley High School remodel

Students hang out outside during their lunch break in November 2016 at Magic Valley High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — In December, 48 students were suspended for a total of 164 days from the Twin Falls School District.

That’s according to a long-term suspension report the school board receives each month. It breaks down the number and length of suspensions by school, and why students were punished.

Here are statistics from December’s report, included in a Dec. 14 Twin Falls school board packet:

Bickel Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • Two students for insubordination for a total of six days

Lincoln Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • Two students for safety-threat for a total of four days

Morningside Elementary School: 2 (two males)

  • Two students for safety-threat for a total of four days

Robert Stuart Middle School: 1 (one male)

  • One student for fighting for three days

Vera C. O’Leary Middle School: 2 (two males)

  • One student for safety-threat for three days
  • One student for harassment/bullying for one day

South Hills Middle School: 5 (five males)

  • Three students for fighting for a total of 15 days
  • Two students for smoking for a total of eight days

Twin Falls High School: 11 (five males and six females)

  • Two students for fighting for a total of 10 days
  • One student for battery for five days
  • One student for drugs for five days
  • Two students for insubordination for a total of five days
  • One student for smoking for three days
  • Four students for harassment/bullying for a total of eight days

Canyon Ridge High School: 9 (eight males and one female)

  • Three students for fighting for a total of 15 days
  • One student for truancy for three days
  • One student for drugs for five days
  • One student for insubordination for three days
  • Three students for smoking for a total of six days

Magic Valley High School: 14 (12 males and two females)

  • Two students for truancy for a total of four days
  • 12 students for safety-threat for a total of 48 days

*There weren’t any suspensions at Harrison, Oregon Trail, I.B. Perrine, Pillar Falls, Rock Creek and Sawtooth elementary schools, and Bridge Academy.

