Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Filer HS Graduation
Buy Now

Filer seniors attend their graduation ceremony Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the College of Southern Idaho Gymnasium in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

FILER — With a couple of Filer school campuses near the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, it’s no surprise Filer students head back to classes later than most.

Tuesday was the first day of school. A new school year means employee hires and departures.

Here’s a list of changes, as listed on an Aug. 31 school board agenda:

Resignation

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
  • Lacey Bowman, food service director for the Filer School District

Hires

  • Aaron Rife, student council adviser at Filer High School
  • Crystal Edler, duty aide at Filer Elementary School and Filer Intermediate School, and Title I paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
  • Renae Lassen, Title I paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
  • Shasta Stone, duty aide at Filer Elementary School and Filer Intermediate School
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments