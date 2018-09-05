FILER — With a couple of Filer school campuses near the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, it’s no surprise Filer students head back to classes later than most.
Tuesday was the first day of school. A new school year means employee hires and departures.
Here’s a list of changes, as listed on an Aug. 31 school board agenda:
Resignation
- Lacey Bowman, food service director for the Filer School District
Hires
- Aaron Rife, student council adviser at Filer High School
- Crystal Edler, duty aide at Filer Elementary School and Filer Intermediate School, and Title I paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
- Renae Lassen, Title I paraprofessional at Filer Intermediate School
- Shasta Stone, duty aide at Filer Elementary School and Filer Intermediate School
