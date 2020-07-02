New school administrators announced in Twin Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Board members announced the selection of three new administrators in Twin Falls School District at a meeting Tuesday.

Araceli Huicochea will take over as principal at Bridge Academy. Huicochea has been in education for 12 years and worked in Twin Falls since 2010. Since 2018, she’s been an instructional coach at Robert Stuart Middle School.

“It has been an honor to serve the students, staff, families, and the community in this great city for the past 10 years,” Huicochea said in a statement. “I look forward to being of value in this position so that together we may continue to advocate for and support students on their journey to find their passion and lead happy and successful lives.”

Shannon Greene is in as associate principal at Robert Stuart. Green has been in education in Twin Falls for 12 years. She taught math at Robert Stuart for nine years before becoming an instructional coach at South Hills Middle School.

“My career in education began at Robert Stuart, I even completed my student teaching there,” she said in a statement. “I moved to South Hills Middle School in 2017. Opening a new school allowed me to grow as an educator. Those skills will go with me as I return to Robert Stuart. It feels like going home. I am looking forward to being a Bear again!”