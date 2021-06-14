New program looks to connect school counselors

Since its inception, the ambassadorship has brought aboard counselors with varying educational backgrounds to connect with other counselors across the state using Zoom events, Facebook forums and discussions about issues facing counselors and K-12 writ large.

The fleet of ambassadors, all of whom are college and career counselors, doubled in size from four to eight members this school year. Each receive a $500 annual stipend for participating.

Though the program is on the rise, it faced a rocky start, and it’s nowhere near the size administrators want it to reach.

“The pilot totally got gobsmacked by the pandemic,” said Joan Cleary, Next Steps Idaho’s outreach coordinator.

Some ambassadors have drawn dozens of counselors into events and meetings, Cleary said, but “it’s nowhere near the industry penetration that we actually need to be a force.”

But a silver lining accompanied the program’s slow beginning.

Counselors’ added roles as teachers or janitors in some smaller districts allowed them to feed the State Board information about challenges schools faced during the pandemic, Cleary said.