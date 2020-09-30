New principal in at Twin Falls High School

TWIN FALLS — A new leader is in at Twin Falls High School following the sudden death of the school’s principal.
Ryan Nesmith will take over as interim principal for the remainder of the school year, the district announced Monday. Principal Dan Vogt died of a heart attack Saturday.
Nesmith, who has been associate vice principal for the past six years, said he’s committed to working with the community to provide a sense of stability and normalcy for students and staff.
“At this time, our goal is to support each other as we grieve the loss of our friend and leader,” he said in a statement. “This is not a task any of us can do alone, but with the support of our community, we will continue to make all of those who have been part of Twin Falls High School proud to be a Bruin.”
Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in a statement that he’s grateful for those in the community who have reached out to show support for Vogt and the school.
“The educators and students remain committed to the great traditions Dan helped build at TFHS,” Dickinson said. “Nesmith has been a phenomenal leader at TFHS over the past years and his continued leadership will bring stability and comfort as we move forward.”
Nesmith was previously a vice principal at Burley High School in Cassia County School District and a Spanish teacher in Kimberly School District. He also serves on the Twin Falls Education Foundation Board of Directors. He is a graduate of Twin Falls High School and received his educational specialist degree from the University of Idaho in 2019.
“I am hopeful we can help support Mr. Nesmith, the staff members, and TFHS students as they endeavor to continue with this school year,” Dickinson said in a statement. “Let’s rally around these educators and students so that they know how much we care for them in their time of need.”
Vogt started his career at Twin Falls High School in 1993 as a teacher and coach. He also briefly worked as a counselor at Jerome High School before returning to Twin Falls in 2006. He had been principal since 2014.
“During his career it was absolutely clear, Dan was passionate about the school and he truly loved working with the staff and students,” his obituary says. “It is also clear that the communities he touched loved him back.”
A public memorial ceremony will be held at Twin Falls High School Gymnasium on Saturday at 1 p.m. Face masks are required and attendees are encouraged to wear school colors.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, Vogt’s family requests that a donation be made to the Dan Vogt Memorial Fund at Twin Falls High School.
