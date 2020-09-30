New principal in at Twin Falls High School

TWIN FALLS — A new leader is in at Twin Falls High School following the sudden death of the school’s principal.

Ryan Nesmith will take over as interim principal for the remainder of the school year, the district announced Monday. Principal Dan Vogt died of a heart attack Saturday.

Nesmith, who has been associate vice principal for the past six years, said he’s committed to working with the community to provide a sense of stability and normalcy for students and staff.

“At this time, our goal is to support each other as we grieve the loss of our friend and leader,” he said in a statement. “This is not a task any of us can do alone, but with the support of our community, we will continue to make all of those who have been part of Twin Falls High School proud to be a Bruin.”

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in a statement that he’s grateful for those in the community who have reached out to show support for Vogt and the school.

