TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District is revamping its high school math classes and pushing to upgrade textbooks.
The Twin Falls school board voted Monday to approve a plan for two pathways for high school math classes — traditional and integrated. Math department leaders are also looking to eliminate some existing remedial math classes.
Three integrated math classes will be phased in over time, depending on the budget to buy textbooks, with the goal of offering Integrated Math 1 starting next school year.
Traditional is the current system where most students learn about one math topic at a time, such as taking an algebra or geometry class. Integrated includes multiple math topics taught during the same school year.
A decision will be made about which pathway is best for each student. Both pathways cover the same standards under Common Core, but it’s just a matter of organization and when students learn the material, said Sean Spagnolo, a math teacher at Magic Valley High School and math department chairman for the Twin Falls School District.
Integrated math allows students to make connections with other areas of math, said L.T. Erickson, secondary programs director for the Twin Falls School District. “In my opinion, they get a deeper and better understanding of the math.”
It also helps students make connections between what they’re learning and the real world, said Spagnolo, who taught in Boise before moving to Twin Falls and experienced the roll out of integrated math in his former school.
Integrated math will replace some of the existing remedial math courses, Spagnolo said, at least initially. He said he’d like to see integrated math classes expand beyond that in the future.
The Twin Falls School District plans to buy new high school math textbooks for both math pathways. A recommendation about which textbooks to adopt will likely be made within the next few months.
It typically costs about $150 per math textbook and district officials want each student to have their own textbook to use, Erickson said.
Two years ago, the Twin Falls School District adopted new math textbooks for kindergarten through eighth grade.
As for integrated math, a lot of schools in the United States, including here in Idaho, are moving toward using it.
Plus, “it’s much more prominent internationally,” Spagnolo said.
The Idaho Standards Achievement Test in math for 10th grade is an integrated approach and having a similar approach to math classes could help students on standardized tests, Erickson told the school board during an initial presentation in mid-January about the math class pathways.
Some educators say traditional math classes are best if a student plans to go to college, though, because it’s a smoother transition, Spagnolo said, since colleges generally have traditional math classes.
An integrated approach to math is already used for students up through eighth-grade, Erickson said. For those transitioning to high school integrated math, “it will just seem natural to them.”
