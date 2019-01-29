Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — The 2018 edition of the Idaho State Board of Education’s public higher education booklet “The Facts” is now posted on the board website.

View it at boardofed.idaho.gov/resources/fact-book.

"The Facts" provides a high-level view of Idaho’s public education system including high school graduation rates and board initiatives designed to encourage graduates to go on to college or a career technical program. "The Facts" also includes budget, enrollment and graduation figures from all eight of Idaho’s public colleges and universities.

"The Facts" is intended to complement the board’s new Data Dashboard and the State Department of Education’s K-12 Report Card. Both online tools were recently developed and launched to enable the public and policy makers to explore user-friendly information about the public higher education system, public schools and districts throughout Idaho.

For more information, go to boardofed.idaho.gov/data-research/data-dashboard.

