New CSI president promises to respond to students

TWIN FALLS — Flexibility and student responsiveness are the focus of a new administration at College of Southern Idaho as classes get set to start next week.
New CSI President Dean Fisher outlined his direction for the school Monday at the State of the College address, held annually to mark the beginning of fall semester. Fisher is the school’s fifth president following Jeff Fox’s retirement in June.
Students are customers with choices, he said, and the choice offered by the school needs to be available, flexible and engaging.
“Our responsibility is to serve them and be ready where they are,” he said. “There is nothing that is more important than the mission of this institution.”
The focus shouldn’t be on whether students are ready for school, but how the school can best serve them once on campus, Fisher said. Policies and decisions should be organized to best serve students, rather than to convenience the organization, he said.
“Students are not something to be remediated,” Fisher said. “Students are something to be developed, they are something to be transformed, they are something for us to work with.
“I don’t know if you can imagine how much courage it takes for someone to ... present themselves to us and say ‘I want to change my life,’” he continued. “That person then becomes our responsibility to help them transform. I cannot be comfortable, I cannot be patient with language that defines them as a deficit, as a problem or something that simply needs to be simply tossed aside. Students are not expendable.”
Fisher said he plans to hold a series of focus groups with students to understand how their experiences reflect on the school’s recruitment and retention practices. He said the overall goal is to provide equity and remove any unnecessary roadblocks to being at CSI.
“We must see the student experience through their lens and not ours,” he said.
CSI Vice President Todd Schwarz also spoke at the event.
“You’re a sight sore eyes,” Schwarz told faculty. “You’ve been gone too long. I can’t begin to tell you what your presence means to me and the college.”
Schwarz reminded the crowd that they cannot change the pandemic, but they can change their attitude and the way they react to it. He thanked them for their work over the summer to prepare for students’ return to school.
“I’m tired of planning, I’m tired of talking about it,” he said. “I want our students back.”
Classes begin Aug. 24.
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
State of the College, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!