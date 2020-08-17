New CSI president promises to respond to students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Flexibility and student responsiveness are the focus of a new administration at College of Southern Idaho as classes get set to start next week.

New CSI President Dean Fisher outlined his direction for the school Monday at the State of the College address, held annually to mark the beginning of fall semester. Fisher is the school’s fifth president following Jeff Fox’s retirement in June.

Students are customers with choices, he said, and the choice offered by the school needs to be available, flexible and engaging.

“Our responsibility is to serve them and be ready where they are,” he said. “There is nothing that is more important than the mission of this institution.”

The focus shouldn’t be on whether students are ready for school, but how the school can best serve them once on campus, Fisher said. Policies and decisions should be organized to best serve students, rather than to convenience the organization, he said.

“Students are not something to be remediated,” Fisher said. “Students are something to be developed, they are something to be transformed, they are something for us to work with.