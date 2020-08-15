New charter school Pinecrest Academy opens amid pandemic

Stopher said the pandemic has been tough for everyone involved. The board and staff have worked for months on developing the school, and they were looking forward to all of the normal events that mark the start of school.

“We’ll have all those experiences we’re missing out on eventually,” she said. “It’s just going to be a little different for a little while.”

Schumacher said opening the school during a pandemic has been “a little difficult.”

The school planned to take a maximum of 172 students this year, but about 40 families have dropped out due to the pandemic. Schumacher said she understands many parents are forced to make tough decisions about what’s best for their children and family.

“As a parent of a kindergartner, do you want your child to go to school where they’re going to have to wear a mask and it’s scary?” she asked. “Some of the parents are saying, ‘No, I’m going to home-school my child.’

There was a plan to provide transportation to and from school, but the bus company canceled due to the pandemic. There was also a plan to offer meals through a federal program, but no providers were available. Both limited access to the school for some families.