New charter school Pinecrest Academy opens amid pandemic

TWIN FALLS — The first students to enter a brand new charter school in Twin Falls will wear face masks.
Pinecrest Academy principal Denise Schumacher is excited for the first day of school on Monday. She said the school is “blazing new trails” with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (with art coming soon).
But the grand opening will feel a bit strange due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schumacher said.
“I want all these kids to come on Monday all happy,” she said. “They’re going to arrive and we’re going to have to take their temperature and they have to wear a mask.
“You want everything to be happy and fun but there’s always that weight of COVID,” she said.
The school will open in a hybrid schedule, with about half of the students attending on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half attending on Thursday and Friday. Teachers will provide work for students to complete at home. The measure is in place to help with social distancing. All students and staff will be required to wear masks and temperatures will be checked daily.
Pinecrest board chair Connie Stopher said the situation will be constantly monitored in consultation with health officials.
“I don’t know that any system is perfect and this is new for everybody,” she said. “We’re certainly taking it seriously because the health and safety of our students is our number one priority.”
Stopher said the pandemic has been tough for everyone involved. The board and staff have worked for months on developing the school, and they were looking forward to all of the normal events that mark the start of school.
“We’ll have all those experiences we’re missing out on eventually,” she said. “It’s just going to be a little different for a little while.”
Schumacher said opening the school during a pandemic has been “a little difficult.”
The school planned to take a maximum of 172 students this year, but about 40 families have dropped out due to the pandemic. Schumacher said she understands many parents are forced to make tough decisions about what’s best for their children and family.
“As a parent of a kindergartner, do you want your child to go to school where they’re going to have to wear a mask and it’s scary?” she asked. “Some of the parents are saying, ‘No, I’m going to home-school my child.’
There was a plan to provide transportation to and from school, but the bus company canceled due to the pandemic. There was also a plan to offer meals through a federal program, but no providers were available. Both limited access to the school for some families.
And while Pinecrest can offer some remote learning opportunities, school districts in the area simply have more resources available to them, she said.
Still, Schumacher said she won’t allow COVID-19 to be an excuse, and Pinecrest will continue to offer an engaging, STEM-based learning experience for students.
The goal of the school is to encourage students to find their interests beyond the normal classroom, she said. The hands-on curriculum allows for creativity and exploration.
“It’s the students taking command of their learning,” she said.
Stopher said STEM courses are taught in traditional districts, but few schools can integrate STEM into the entire curriculum. She said Pinecrest develops individual progress trackers for each student and offers a more personalized approach for student success.
“It really helps every student move forward,” she said.
Pinecrest is opening to grades K-5 this year and will add one grade level each year until it’s K-8. The school offers both half-day and full-day kindergarten. The full-day option costs $260 a month since the state doesn’t fund it.
The school is located in Twin Falls in the building complex near the First Presbyterian Church. The building has a gym, lunch room and several classrooms. Students also have access to nearby Twin Falls City Park. Schumacher said they hope to build their own school soon.
Pinecrest Academy is an affiliate of Academica, a charter school network with schools across the country. The charter is approved through the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and is governed by its own independent school board.
Charter schools in Idaho are free, public school options open to all students. They follow the same rules and regulations as public schools and participate in the same state mandated assessments.
Interested families can still apply to join the school for the 2020-21 school year.
