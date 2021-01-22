New athletics plan lets schools fill gyms to 40% capacity

BOISE — A new athletics attendance plan will allow schools to fill gyms to 40 percent capacity, or invite four spectators per student-athlete, whichever is larger.

The State Board of Education finalized the new plan Thursday, responding to a directive from Gov. Brad Little to allow more spectators in youth sports games. Game attendance has been a contentious issue since Little moved Idaho to Stage 2 of the state’s COVID-19 response plan. Stage 2 restricts public gathering sizes to 10 people, a limit that doesn’t apply to education, but did initially apply to school sports games.

After parent outcry, and amid pushback from legislators, Little has granted a number of exceptions for youth sports.

In December, Little agreed to allow two spectators per athlete, at the request of a coalition of education groups, including the State Board, Idaho School Boards Association and the Idaho High School Activities Association.

This week Little asked the State Board to further expand athletic attendance. Little said he based the decision on the state’s improving COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, legislators are pushing to remove Little’s limits on gatherings entirely.

