Students exit a school bus in April 2015 near Harrison Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls parents: If you child is riding a school bus this school year, route information is now posted on the Twin Falls School District’s website.

District officials released details Thursday night at tfsd.org. The first day of school is Monday.

The district contracts with Mid Columbia Bus Co. to provide school busing. For more information or questions, call the bus company at 208-733-8003.

