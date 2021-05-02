NEA report: Idaho still on the bottom for per-student spending

Idaho’s backslide bucks a national trend, according to the NEA report. The national average teacher salary in 2020-21 was projected at $65,090, up about 1.5 percent from the year before.

Meanwhile, Idaho’s per-pupil spending increased slightly, but remains the lowest in the nation.

At $7,833 per-student, Idaho has the lowest estimated per-pupil spending of all 50 states and the District of Colombia in 2020-21, which has been the case since at least 2018. The number is up $128 from 2019-20, but still well below the national average of $14,243 per student. New York spends the most, at an estimated $27,656.

The Idaho Education Association also highlighted another low ranking from this year’s NEA report: Idaho had the sixth highest student-to-teacher ratio in 2019-20, unchanged from the year before.