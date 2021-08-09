Navigating campus from the palm of your hand

Another student in the group solved a similar problem for a different project and shared his work.

“Adapting my teammate’s code to fit our project’s need actually worked,” Vanderpool said. “When I changed the time of a fraternity meeting on my calendar Vandal Maps told me where I needed to be next, showed me the best way to get there and did it in real-time.

“This was a real learning moment for me about asking for help and looking to your team for answers. Teammates should be the first people you go to for help, not the last.”

More than a Mapping App

Not all of the team’s original ideas are in the final app.

“Some couldn’t be developed because of limitations in technology. Others would’ve taken longer than a semester to complete,” Vanderpool said. “When we had to come up with new ideas for the app, I was surprised how many the group and I had.”

One idea involved campus safety. Vandal Maps gives students direct access to the university’s Public Safety and Security webpage. Students can find emergency contact information for all U of I campuses, report safety concerns and access I-Safety, an online center for safety updates and resources.