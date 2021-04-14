Nampa’s in-school therapy partnerships lead to measurable success

NAMPA — Stephanie Lindholm’s usually happy boys were struggling. Her divorce from their father had been traumatic: not just the separation, but the turmoil and restraining orders that followed. The boys were scared, and acting out.

Stephanie’s oldest son, 8, struggled to stay on task and didn’t want to engage with family activities. Her kindergartner started to hit his brother, and to challenge Stephanie at every turn.

“It was so frustrating for me as a parent. I didn’t know how to help him, and I didn’t know how to help him process his emotions,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie’s sons attend Endeavor Elementary, one of the first schools in the Nampa School District to pioneer an in-school therapy partnership with Terry Reilly Health Services. The services have helped the boys with their behaviors, and their academics, Stephanie said.

“We can tell her what’s on our minds, tell her if we’re stressed or not,” Aydin Lindholm, now 10, said about his therapist. “I don’t have to be worried as much.”

Stephanie’s family, and many others in the Nampa School District, are benefiting from a partnership intended to make therapy more accessible for students, by providing the service at school.